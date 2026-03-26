ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Virtually Interact With CMs On West Asia Crisis

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers on Friday evening through video conferencing on the ongoing West Asia conflicts to review preparedness and plans of states, sources said. The virtual meeting will focus on ensuring synergy of efforts in the spirit of 'Team India', they added.

However, Chief Ministers of those states going to the assembly polls will not be part of the meeting due to the Model Code of Conduct in force, sources said. There will be a separate meeting with the chief secretaries of these states, which will be held through the Cabinet Secretariat.

The Centre on Wednesday assured the opposition parties that more ships are coming through the Strait of Hormuz and there is no cause for concern. At an all-party meeting on the West Asia crisis, the Centre told the opposition leaders that India is on top of geopolitics and there is enough energy security. The leaders were also told how the ongoing situation would affect the country and the measures that the government was taking to deal with the fallout of the Iran war.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government responded comprehensively to the queries and has answered all the questions asked by them. The minister added that many members wanted to know the details of the gas and petroleum supply through the Strait of Hormuz, and they were all satisfied that India secured four ships already.

"All the opposition colleagues have said that in this hour of crisis, whatever decision the government takes, will be supported unitedly by everyone. I believe that whatever was demanded by the opposition on such information being given was provided adequately today," he added.

The meeting was attended by the Union ministers, who form part of the Cabinet Committee on Security, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.