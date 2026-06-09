ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Undertake Visit To France, Slovakia; To Attend G7 Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a week-long visit to France and Slovakia beginning June 13 to explore ways to expand bilateral ties and discuss pressing global challenges. The prime minister will attend the G7 Summit in Evian in France on June 16 and 17, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In the first leg of his trip, Modi will visit the French city of Nice from June 13 to 14. He will also visit Evian and Paris from June 16 to 19, the MEA said. The prime minister will be in Slovakia from June 14 to 16.

"In the first leg of the visit, the Prime Minister will visit Nice for a bilateral meeting with President Emmanuel Macron on June 14. Both leaders will review the full spectrum of the India-France bilateral relationship, which was elevated to the level of a Special Global Strategic Partnership earlier this year," the MEA said.

In Nice, both leaders will also jointly inaugurate the 'Bharat Innovates' event, which will bring together top innovation startups and Venture Capital funds from India, France, and other countries.

In the second leg of the trip, Modi will travel to Slovakia for a State visit after concluding his trip to Nice. This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian prime minister to Slovakia since its Independence in 1993.

The visit will reaffirm India's commitment towards strengthening its bilateral relationship with Slovakia in various sectors, including trade, investment, and automobile and railway manufacturing, the MEA said. In the third leg of the visit, the prime minister will participate in the G7 Summit in Evian on June 16-17.