ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Make First Official Visit To New Zealand Next Week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Mar 17, 2025. ( ANI )

New Delhi: New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced on Friday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his first official visit to the country next week.

“I’m delighted to announce Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi will make his first official visit to New Zealand next week,” Luxon posted on a social media platform, 'X ', without disclosing the actual date of the visit. Calling India one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing economies, Luxon said that India is of enormous importance to New Zealand’s economic prosperity.

“We are taking the two countries’ relationship to the next level with our New Zealand-India Free Trade Agreement, signed in April, which will deliver more jobs, higher exports and stronger economic growth for New Zealand,” he said.