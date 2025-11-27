ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Lead DG-IG Police Conference In Raipur From Saturday; Internal Security, Anti-Naxal Plan On Agenda

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 60th edition of the All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police beginning on Saturday (November 29) at the Indian Institute of Management, Raipur, Chhattisgarh. He will kick off discussions on policing strategies related to Left Wing Extremism (LWE), terror and the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the event.

The conference, with the theme ‘Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions’, aims to offer a platform to review the progress achieved in addressing key policing challenges, said an official statement. PM Modi is also expected to outline a forward-looking road map for building a ‘Surakshit Bharat’ in alignment with the national vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’, it said.

“The Conference provides a vital interactive platform for senior police leaders and security administrators from across the country to engage in open and meaningful exchanges on a wide range of national security issues,” per an official statement.

“It also facilitates the discussion of operational, infrastructural, and welfare-related challenges faced by the police forces, along with the formulation and sharing of professional practices in addressing crime, maintaining law and order, and responding to internal security threats,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi has consistently taken a keen interest in this annual conference, encouraging candid discussions and fostering an environment where fresh ideas on policing can emerge, the statement added.