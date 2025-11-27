PM Modi To Lead DG-IG Police Conference In Raipur From Saturday; Internal Security, Anti-Naxal Plan On Agenda
The conference, with the theme ‘Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions’, aims to offer a platform to review the progress achieved in addressing key policing challenges.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 7:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 60th edition of the All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police beginning on Saturday (November 29) at the Indian Institute of Management, Raipur, Chhattisgarh. He will kick off discussions on policing strategies related to Left Wing Extremism (LWE), terror and the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the event.
The conference, with the theme ‘Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions’, aims to offer a platform to review the progress achieved in addressing key policing challenges, said an official statement. PM Modi is also expected to outline a forward-looking road map for building a ‘Surakshit Bharat’ in alignment with the national vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’, it said.
“The Conference provides a vital interactive platform for senior police leaders and security administrators from across the country to engage in open and meaningful exchanges on a wide range of national security issues,” per an official statement.
“It also facilitates the discussion of operational, infrastructural, and welfare-related challenges faced by the police forces, along with the formulation and sharing of professional practices in addressing crime, maintaining law and order, and responding to internal security threats,” he said.
Prime Minister Modi has consistently taken a keen interest in this annual conference, encouraging candid discussions and fostering an environment where fresh ideas on policing can emerge, the statement added.
Business sessions, breakout interactions and thematic dining table discussions offer participants an opportunity to share their perspectives directly with the Prime Minister on critical internal security and policy matters.
Since 2014, the format of the Conference has undergone continuous upgrading under the Prime Minister’s guidance, including hosting it at diverse locations across the country. The conference has been held in Guwahati (Assam), Rann of Kachchh (Gujarat), Hyderabad (Telangana), Tekanpur (Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh), Statue of Unity (Kevadiya, Gujarat), Pune (Maharashtra), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), New Delhi, Jaipur (Rajasthan) and Bhubaneswar (Odisha). Continuing this tradition, the 60th DGsP/IGsP Conference is being organised this year in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.
The conference will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the National Security Adviser, Ministers of State (Home Affairs), DGPs of States/UTs and Heads of Central Police Organisations.
“To bring in fresh and innovative ideas to the table, Heads of the Home Department of States/UTs and some selected cutting-edge-level police officers in the ranks of DIG and SP will also participate in the conference physically this year.”
Also Read