ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Inaugurate 2-Day International NGT Conference On September 19

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a two-day international conference on The Future of Environment and Climate Dynamics, being organised by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Delhi on September 19, an official said on Wednesday.

The conference, scheduled to be held at Vigyan Bhawan, will be inaugurated by the PM, in presence of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) Bhupender Yadav, Attorney General for India R Venkataramani and NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava.

The valedictory session will be graced by President of India Droupadi Murmu on September 20.

The conference seeks to provide a distinguished global platform for dialogue, deliberation and exchange of best practices on some of the most pressing environmental and climate challenges confronting the world today.

Referring to the conference, an NGT official on Wednesday told ETV Bharat that it will bring together judges from around the world, environmental experts, judges of the Supreme Court of India, High Courts and district courts, secretaries of various ministries, senior government officials, representatives of state judicial academies, state legal services authorities, state wetland authorities and other stakeholders, reflecting its broad multidisciplinary character.