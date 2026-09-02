PM Modi To Inaugurate 2-Day International NGT Conference On September 19
The conference will seek to provide a global platform for dialogue, deliberation and exchange of best practices on pressing environmental challenges, reports Santu Das.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 1:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a two-day international conference on The Future of Environment and Climate Dynamics, being organised by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Delhi on September 19, an official said on Wednesday.
The conference, scheduled to be held at Vigyan Bhawan, will be inaugurated by the PM, in presence of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) Bhupender Yadav, Attorney General for India R Venkataramani and NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava.
The valedictory session will be graced by President of India Droupadi Murmu on September 20.
The conference seeks to provide a distinguished global platform for dialogue, deliberation and exchange of best practices on some of the most pressing environmental and climate challenges confronting the world today.
Referring to the conference, an NGT official on Wednesday told ETV Bharat that it will bring together judges from around the world, environmental experts, judges of the Supreme Court of India, High Courts and district courts, secretaries of various ministries, senior government officials, representatives of state judicial academies, state legal services authorities, state wetland authorities and other stakeholders, reflecting its broad multidisciplinary character.
The conference will comprise four technical sessions, focusing on critical and environmental issues.
"The conference aims to foster meaningful dialogue and identify gaps in policy formulation and enforcement, while promoting environmental awareness, sharing successful practices and strengthening cooperation among institutions and stakeholders. It will provide an interdisciplinary and interjurisdictional platform to address environmental challenges of the present, and develop a forward-looking roadmap for a sustainable future," the official said.
This is envisaged as a significant step towards strengthening environmental jurisprudence, enhancing institutional cooperation and promoting a shared understanding of the evolving relationship between environment, climate change, development and justice. It seeks to facilitate a dialogue that transcends geographical and institutional boundaries and contributes towards shaping a resilient, equitable, inclusive and sustainable future.
The official further said participation of the the President in the valedictory session will lend special significance to the conference and underline the importance accorded to environmental protection, justice and climate action at the highest institutional level.
Asked about participation of members from different countries, the official said, "It is yet to be finalised."
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