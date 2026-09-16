ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Inaugurate Three-Day SEMICON India 2026 Tomorrow, India To Showcase Its Manufacturing Ecosystem

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a three-day SEMICON India 2026 here on Thursday, bringing global chipmakers, policymakers, investors and tech firms together, as India will showcase its semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem.

The event, being organised under the theme "Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem" at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, underlines that India is no longer asking whether it can make chips, as it is now asking how fast it can build everything around them.

Over the three days, over 600 exhibitors, 300 international companies will fill 15,000 sqm of space and more than 150 renowned speakers sharing knowledge and wisdom. Six country pavilions and 12 state pavilions will sit alongside a startup showcase, a student hackathon, a workforce development pavilion and women's forum, each one a small window into a piece of the ecosystem India has spent five years building, a government communique said.

Notably, chip takes years to design and months to fabricate, but its footprint lasts far longer, inside every phone, every car, every hospital equipment it powers. Every one of those devices in our life today depends on someone, somewhere, having built that chip first. SEMICON India 2026 is India's declaration that it intends to be that someone.

Chips are not a niche product anymore. They sit inside cars, drones, aeroplanes, MRI machines and satellites. At the moment, the global electronics industry is valued at around US$ 4.3 trillion and growing fast. Semiconductors sit right at the base of this growing structure, forming its foundation. Every other industry, from automobiles to healthcare to defence, depends on what comes out of a chip fabrication plant. That is what makes semiconductors a foundational industry. Miss this layer, and every layer above it becomes fragile, the statement said.

"The world learned this the hard way. For example, during the COVID pandemic, car factories faced shutdowns. Not because of a lack of steel or labour, but because they could not get chips. Countries that had spent decades treating semiconductors as someone else's problem, suddenly scrambled to build their own capacity. The pandemic did not create the race for chips. It simply forced everyone to run faster," it said.

India's interest in semiconductors goes back further than most people realise, decades of quiet attempts, small starts, and lessons learned the hard way. For a long time, the ambition was there, but the ecosystem around it never quite came together. That changed with a different approach. Reforms in foreign investment, taxation and customs opened the door wide. Global electronics companies slowly began setting up manufacturing lines in India, and the results are hard to argue with.