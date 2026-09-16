PM Modi To Inaugurate Three-Day SEMICON India 2026 Tomorrow, India To Showcase Its Manufacturing Ecosystem
Every device in our life today depends on chips. Now, India is declaring it intends to be their manufacturer, reports Santu Das.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 1:34 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a three-day SEMICON India 2026 here on Thursday, bringing global chipmakers, policymakers, investors and tech firms together, as India will showcase its semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem.
The event, being organised under the theme "Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem" at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, underlines that India is no longer asking whether it can make chips, as it is now asking how fast it can build everything around them.
Over the three days, over 600 exhibitors, 300 international companies will fill 15,000 sqm of space and more than 150 renowned speakers sharing knowledge and wisdom. Six country pavilions and 12 state pavilions will sit alongside a startup showcase, a student hackathon, a workforce development pavilion and women's forum, each one a small window into a piece of the ecosystem India has spent five years building, a government communique said.
Notably, chip takes years to design and months to fabricate, but its footprint lasts far longer, inside every phone, every car, every hospital equipment it powers. Every one of those devices in our life today depends on someone, somewhere, having built that chip first. SEMICON India 2026 is India's declaration that it intends to be that someone.
Chips are not a niche product anymore. They sit inside cars, drones, aeroplanes, MRI machines and satellites. At the moment, the global electronics industry is valued at around US$ 4.3 trillion and growing fast. Semiconductors sit right at the base of this growing structure, forming its foundation. Every other industry, from automobiles to healthcare to defence, depends on what comes out of a chip fabrication plant. That is what makes semiconductors a foundational industry. Miss this layer, and every layer above it becomes fragile, the statement said.
"The world learned this the hard way. For example, during the COVID pandemic, car factories faced shutdowns. Not because of a lack of steel or labour, but because they could not get chips. Countries that had spent decades treating semiconductors as someone else's problem, suddenly scrambled to build their own capacity. The pandemic did not create the race for chips. It simply forced everyone to run faster," it said.
India's interest in semiconductors goes back further than most people realise, decades of quiet attempts, small starts, and lessons learned the hard way. For a long time, the ambition was there, but the ecosystem around it never quite came together. That changed with a different approach. Reforms in foreign investment, taxation and customs opened the door wide. Global electronics companies slowly began setting up manufacturing lines in India, and the results are hard to argue with.
As per the government communique, in 2014-15, India produced about Rs 1.9 lakh crore worth of electronics goods. By 2025-26, that number touched Rs 13.11 lakh crore, a sevenfold jump. Electronics exports rose from around Rs 38,000 crore to Rs 4.24 lakh crore, an elevenfold increase.
Mobile phones tell an even sharper story. Production rose 33 times, from Rs 18,000 crore to Rs 6.27 lakh crore. Exports rose 165 times, from about Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2.59 lakh crore. Smartphones did not even feature among India's top 100 exported goods in 2014.
In FY 2025-26, smartphones became India's single largest exported commodity. Ahead of petroleum products and ahead of gems and jewellery. India now makes 99.2 per cent of the phones it uses, and has flipped from a net importer of mobiles to a net exporter. This entire manufacturing engine now supports 2.5 million jobs, it said.
A country once known for false starts in electronics is now the second largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world by volume. Electronics manufacturing was the proof of concept. Semiconductors were always the next step.
India's semiconductor push is no longer just a domestic story. On the fifth day of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, India formally joined the Pax Silica coalition. The coalition brings together the United States and other partner nations, focused on securing the global silicon supply chain, it said.
"Its goal is to secure the full 'silicon stack', from critical minerals and fabrication to advanced AI systems and deployment infrastructure. The mission is simple. Keep supply chains out of too few hands. Resist economic coercion. Keep the technologies that will define this century in the hands of open, democratic nations. For India, this is proof its semiconductor ambitions now reach well beyond its own borders,'' the statement added.
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