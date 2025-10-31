ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Inaugurate Slew Of Projects During Chhattisgarh Visit On Saturday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a slew of projects and participate in programmes during his visit to Chhattisgarh on Saturday. Chhattisgarh is celebrating 25 years of its formation.

As per the Press Information Bureau, after arriving in Raipur, at around 10 am, as part of the ‘Dil Ki Baat’ programme, he will interact with 2,500 children successfully treated for congenital heart diseases in the ‘Gift of life’ ceremony at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital, Nava Raipur.

At around 10:45 am, the Prime Minister will inaugurate “Shanti Shikhar” of Brahma Kumaris, a modern centre for spiritual learning, peace, and meditation. Later, at around 11:45 am, the Prime Minister will unveil the statue of Bharat Ratna former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the new building of Chhatisgarh Vidhansabha in Nava Raipur.

He will thereafter visit and inaugurate the new building of Chhattisgarh Vidhansabha, which has been built on the Green Building concept, planned to be fully powered by solar energy and equipped with a rainwater harvesting system. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

In the afternoon at around 1:30 pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and visit the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Memorial & Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum. The museum will preserve and showcase the legacy of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism of the State’s tribal communities. Modi will launch the Museum Portal and e-book “Aadi Shourya” – honouring freedom fighters and will unveil the horse-mounted statue of Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh at the memorial site.

At around 2:30 pm, the Prime Minister will participate in Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav, marking 25 years of formation of the state. He will the inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for developmental and transformative projects worth over ₹14,260 crore, covering key sectors such as roads, industry, healthcare, and energy.

To strengthen rural livelihoods, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 12 new Start-Up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) blocks across nine districts of Chhattisgarh. He will participate in the Griha Pravesh of 3.51 lakh completed houses and release Rs 1,200 crore as installment to three lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), ensuring dignified housing and security for rural households across the state.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the four-lane Greenfield Highway from Pathalgaon–Kunkuri to the Chhattisgarh–Jharkhand Border, being developed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at a cost of around Rs 3,150 crore.

The strategic corridor will connect key coal mines, industrial zones, and steel plants across Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur, Ranchi, and Jamshedpur, serving as a major economic artery that strengthens regional trade linkages and integrates Central India with the Eastern region.