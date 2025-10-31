PM Modi To Inaugurate Slew Of Projects During Chhattisgarh Visit On Saturday
The projects include those pertaining to power, road transport and healthcare sectors.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 5:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a slew of projects and participate in programmes during his visit to Chhattisgarh on Saturday. Chhattisgarh is celebrating 25 years of its formation.
As per the Press Information Bureau, after arriving in Raipur, at around 10 am, as part of the ‘Dil Ki Baat’ programme, he will interact with 2,500 children successfully treated for congenital heart diseases in the ‘Gift of life’ ceremony at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital, Nava Raipur.
At around 10:45 am, the Prime Minister will inaugurate “Shanti Shikhar” of Brahma Kumaris, a modern centre for spiritual learning, peace, and meditation. Later, at around 11:45 am, the Prime Minister will unveil the statue of Bharat Ratna former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the new building of Chhatisgarh Vidhansabha in Nava Raipur.
He will thereafter visit and inaugurate the new building of Chhattisgarh Vidhansabha, which has been built on the Green Building concept, planned to be fully powered by solar energy and equipped with a rainwater harvesting system. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.
In the afternoon at around 1:30 pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and visit the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Memorial & Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum. The museum will preserve and showcase the legacy of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism of the State’s tribal communities. Modi will launch the Museum Portal and e-book “Aadi Shourya” – honouring freedom fighters and will unveil the horse-mounted statue of Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh at the memorial site.
Prime Minister @narendramodi to Visit Chhattisgarh— PIB India (@PIB_India) October 31, 2025
🔸PM to participate in Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav marking 25 years of formation of the State of Chhattisgarh
🔸PM to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for a series of developmental projects worth over ₹14,260 crore across…
At around 2:30 pm, the Prime Minister will participate in Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav, marking 25 years of formation of the state. He will the inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for developmental and transformative projects worth over ₹14,260 crore, covering key sectors such as roads, industry, healthcare, and energy.
To strengthen rural livelihoods, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 12 new Start-Up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) blocks across nine districts of Chhattisgarh. He will participate in the Griha Pravesh of 3.51 lakh completed houses and release Rs 1,200 crore as installment to three lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), ensuring dignified housing and security for rural households across the state.
The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the four-lane Greenfield Highway from Pathalgaon–Kunkuri to the Chhattisgarh–Jharkhand Border, being developed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at a cost of around Rs 3,150 crore.
The strategic corridor will connect key coal mines, industrial zones, and steel plants across Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur, Ranchi, and Jamshedpur, serving as a major economic artery that strengthens regional trade linkages and integrates Central India with the Eastern region.
In addition, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction and upgradation of NH-130D (Narayanpur–Kasturmeta–Kutul–Nilangur–Maharashtra Border), spanning multiple segments across Bastar and Narayanpur districts. He will also inaugurate the upgradation of NH-130C (Madangmuda–Deobhog–Odisha Border) into a two-lane highway with paved shoulders.
In the power sector, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Inter-Regional ER–WR Interconnection Project, which will enhance the inter-regional power transfer capacity between the Eastern and Western grids by 1,600 MW, improving grid reliability and ensuring a stable power supply across the region.
The Prime Minister will dedicate, inaugurate, and lay the foundation stone for multiple energy sector projects worth over Rs 3,750 crore, aimed at strengthening Chhattisgarh’s power infrastructure, improving supply reliability, and enhancing transmission capacity.
Under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), works worth around Rs 1,860 crore will be dedicated by Prime Minister, including construction of new power lines, feeder bifurcation, installation of transformers, conversion of conductors, and strengthening of low-tension networks to improve rural and agricultural power supply.
Prime Minister will also inaugurate nine new power substations built at a cost of around Rs 480 crore across districts such as Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Bemetara, Gariyaband, and Bastar.
Additionally, foundation stone will be laid for new substations and transmission projects worth over Rs 1,415 crore, including major facilities at Kanker and Balodabazar–Bhatapara, along with new RDSS works across several districts to further expand the reach and quality of electricity in the state.
In the petroleum and natural gas sector, the Prime Minister will inaugurate HPCL’s state-of-the-art Petroleum Oil Depot at Raipur, built at a cost of over Rs 460 crore with a storage capacity of 54,000 Kilolitres (KL) for petrol, diesel, and ethanol.
The Prime Minister will also dedicate the 489 km Nagpur–Jharsuguda Natural Gas Pipeline, built at a cost of around Rs 1,950 crore. The project is a major step toward increasing the share of natural gas in India’s energy mix to 15% and achieving the vision of “One Nation, One Gas Grid.” The pipeline will connect 11 districts of Chhattisgarh to the National Gas Grid, boosting industrial development and providing cleaner and affordable fuel to the region.
The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for two Smart Industrial Areas — one at Siladehi–Gatwa–Birra in Janjgir–Champa district and another at Bijletala in Rajnandgaon district. Additionally, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of a Pharmaceutical Park at Sector–22, Nava Raipur.
The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for five new Government Medical Colleges — at Manendragarh, Kabirdham, Janjgir–Champa, and Geedam (Dantewada), Government Ayurveda College and Hospital at Bilaspur.
Also Read
PM Modi Inaugurates And Lays Foundation Stone Of Projects Worth Rs 1,220 Crore at Gujarat's Statue of Unity