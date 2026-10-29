ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Inaugurate Over Rs 407 Crore Dairy, Other Projects In Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a two-day visit to Gujarat starting tomorrow to inaugurate a slew of projects, including those of Banas Dairy worth over Rs 407 crore.

On October 30, Modi will inaugurate various projects of Banas Dairy in Bhildi, Banaskantha, while on October 31, he will participate in an event to be held at the "Statue of Unity."

On October 30, projects for Banas Dairy worth over Rs 407 crore will be inaugurated. Prime Minister Modi will dedicate the "Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre" (BBBRC) built over 127 acres for Rs 324.77 crore, to the cattle breeders.

Additionally, a French fries processing plant, built for Rs 51.65 crore, and an "Automated Storage and Retrieval System" (ASRS) built for Rs 31.14 crore will be inaugurated.

The foundation stones for two new Bio-CNG plants to be set up by Banas Dairy in Tharad and Radhanpur will also be laid, a statement issued by the government said.

The Tharad plant will have the capacity to process 75 metric tonnes of cow dung daily, while the Radhanpur plant will process 100 metric tonnes daily.

With the addition of these two new facilities, the total number of Bio-CNG plants operated by Banas Dairy will reach six. The total daily capacity for processing cow dung will increase to 515 metric tonnes.

The Bio-CNG produced from cow dung is made available at subsidised rates. The Banas Dairy will sell approximately 6,100 kilograms of bio-CNG daily, while the six bio-CNG plants will help prevent the emission of approximately 33,400 to 34,600 tonnes of carbon annually.

On October 30, PM Modi will e-inaugurate Banas Dairy’s French fries processing plant located in Sanadar, in the Vav-Tharad region.