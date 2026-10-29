PM Modi To Inaugurate Over Rs 407 Crore Dairy, Other Projects In Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate projects for Banas Dairy during his two-day visit to Gujarat.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a two-day visit to Gujarat starting tomorrow to inaugurate a slew of projects, including those of Banas Dairy worth over Rs 407 crore.
On October 30, Modi will inaugurate various projects of Banas Dairy in Bhildi, Banaskantha, while on October 31, he will participate in an event to be held at the "Statue of Unity."
On October 30, projects for Banas Dairy worth over Rs 407 crore will be inaugurated. Prime Minister Modi will dedicate the "Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre" (BBBRC) built over 127 acres for Rs 324.77 crore, to the cattle breeders.
Additionally, a French fries processing plant, built for Rs 51.65 crore, and an "Automated Storage and Retrieval System" (ASRS) built for Rs 31.14 crore will be inaugurated.
The foundation stones for two new Bio-CNG plants to be set up by Banas Dairy in Tharad and Radhanpur will also be laid, a statement issued by the government said.
The Tharad plant will have the capacity to process 75 metric tonnes of cow dung daily, while the Radhanpur plant will process 100 metric tonnes daily.
With the addition of these two new facilities, the total number of Bio-CNG plants operated by Banas Dairy will reach six. The total daily capacity for processing cow dung will increase to 515 metric tonnes.
The Bio-CNG produced from cow dung is made available at subsidised rates. The Banas Dairy will sell approximately 6,100 kilograms of bio-CNG daily, while the six bio-CNG plants will help prevent the emission of approximately 33,400 to 34,600 tonnes of carbon annually.
On October 30, PM Modi will e-inaugurate Banas Dairy’s French fries processing plant located in Sanadar, in the Vav-Tharad region.
Earlier in April 2026, Banas Dairy began the expansion of its French fries processing and packaging unit. With an investment of ₹51.65 crore, the plant's capacity has been increased from 2 tonnes per hour to 5 tonnes.
The expansion will further strengthen the potato processing sector in Banaskantha, India’s largest potato-producing district.
The Banas Dairy entered the French fries segment in 2019 under the 'Amul' brand, and since then the organisation has worked toward developing an integrated "seed-to-fry" supply chain.
Meanwhile, under the leadership of PM Modi, "PM Kisan Utsav Diwas" will be celebrated in Bhildi, Banaskantha, on October 30.
Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani reviewed the preparations in Bhildi and held a meeting with the local administration.
From Bhildi, PM Modi will release the 24th installment of the "Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana."
Over 9.34 crore farmer families across the country will receive assistance of over ₹18,680 crore. In Gujarat, over 52.33 lakh farmer families will receive financial assistance of over Rs 1,051 crore.
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