ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Inaugurate New Noida International Airport On Saturday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed Noida International Airport, envisioned as a major international gateway for the National Capital Region, on Saturday.

The Noida airport has been developed as the second international airport for the Delhi-NCR region, complementing Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Its inauguration marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards becoming a global aviation hub, an official statement said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on March 28, 2026. At around 11.30 am, he will undertake a walkthrough of the terminal building of the Noida International Airport at Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar. Thereafter, at around 12 noon, the prime minister will inaugurate Phase I of Noida International Airport and address a public gathering on the occasion," the statement said.

The Noida airport is one of the largest greenfield airport projects in India.

Together, the Delhi and Noida airports will function as an integrated aviation system, easing congestion, expanding passenger capacity, and positioning Delhi-NCR among the leading global aviation hubs, the statement said.

Phase I of the Noida International Airport has been developed with an outlay of Rs 11,200 crore under a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model.