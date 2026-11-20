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PM Modi To Inaugurate First SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum At Purana Quila Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of the Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Thursday, November 19, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum on Friday, which is set to be hosted at the historic Purana Quila here from November 20 to 22.

The Forum aims to celebrate the "rich and interconnected civilisational heritage of the region, strengthen people-to-people ties and promote cross-cultural dialogue and cooperation," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The initiative builds upon the proposal made by the Prime Minister at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China in 2025 to establish a dedicated platform for civilisational dialogue under the SCO framework. The proposal was subsequently welcomed in the Bishkek Declaration of the SCO.

The three-day forum will bring together scholars, academics, experts and cultural representatives to explore the "shared civilisational heritage of SCO countries," the PMO said in a statement.

PM Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion. The inaugural ceremony will feature 'Civilisations in Conversation -- Cultural Show', a presentation combining music, dance, visual storytelling and narration. Based on the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- The World Is One Family', it will highlight cultural connections across India and Eurasia, the statement read.