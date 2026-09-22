PM Modi To Hold Two-Day 'Chintan Shivir' With Cabinet Ministers
Sources said that the union cabinet will discuss the roadmap for the 'Viksit Bharat@2047' programme at the meeting.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union Council of Ministers under Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a two-day 'Chintan Shivir' on September 23 and 24 to hold deliberations on the 'Viksit Bharat@2047' roadmap, sources said on Tuesday.
According to the sources, the meeting scheduled at 'Seva Teerth', which houses the Prime Minister's Office, will focus on stocktaking as well as future planning and reviewing the work underway across ministries and identifying the next set of ideas, reforms and priorities towards the Viksit Bharat 2047 goal.
The Viksit Bharat exercise has been underway since 2021 with ten Sectoral Groups of Secretaries constituted to prepare the 'Vision@2047' for its short-term and long-term roadmap. Vast consultations with stakeholders have been held as part of the exercise.
There have been eight presentations/discussions before the Council of Ministers on different aspects of Viksit Bharat@2047. The upcoming Chintan Shivir takes this process forward.
It brings together the work being done by Groups of Secretaries, Ministries and Departments, Cabinet Secretariat and NITI Aayog, including reforms, ease of living, reduction of compliances and other governance priorities.
After the 2 rounds of discussions on 23 and 24 September, further rounds will also be lined up in the coming days, according to sources.
The Chintan Shivir comes days after the conference on 'Financing India’s Journey towards Viksit Bharat' with Finance Ministers and Finance Secretaries of States and Union Territories with Legislature, experts from academia, industry, banking and policymaking, concluded in New Delhi.
The conference witnessed series of deliberations across two days on India’s financing requirements and pathways for sustained, inclusive and broad-based growth.
In his remarks during the concluding session at the two-day conference from September 18-19, Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser, Government of India, noted that the conference had provided a valuable opportunity for the Union and States to move beyond discussions on resource generation and sharing, and deliberate collectively on financing India’s development over the next two decades.
Nageswaran emphasised that while India’s savings base was substantial and would need to grow further, significantly greater participation by private capital would be essential to mobilise the investment required for 'Viksit Bharat'.
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