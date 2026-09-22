ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Hold Two-Day 'Chintan Shivir' With Cabinet Ministers

New Delhi: The Union Council of Ministers under Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a two-day 'Chintan Shivir' on September 23 and 24 to hold deliberations on the 'Viksit Bharat@2047' roadmap, sources said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the meeting scheduled at 'Seva Teerth', which houses the Prime Minister's Office, will focus on stocktaking as well as future planning and reviewing the work underway across ministries and identifying the next set of ideas, reforms and priorities towards the Viksit Bharat 2047 goal.

The Viksit Bharat exercise has been underway since 2021 with ten Sectoral Groups of Secretaries constituted to prepare the 'Vision@2047' for its short-term and long-term roadmap. Vast consultations with stakeholders have been held as part of the exercise.

There have been eight presentations/discussions before the Council of Ministers on different aspects of Viksit Bharat@2047. The upcoming Chintan Shivir takes this process forward.

It brings together the work being done by Groups of Secretaries, Ministries and Departments, Cabinet Secretariat and NITI Aayog, including reforms, ease of living, reduction of compliances and other governance priorities.