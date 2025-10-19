ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Kickstart Bihar Election Campaign From October 24

Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party is gearing up for massive rallies in poll-bound Bihar featuring top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and BJP national president JP Nadda. The rallies are set to kick-start after Diwali.

BJP Bihar state president, Dilip Jaisawal, informed ANI that PM Modi's proposed visit to Bihar is on 24th October.

"In Bihar, he (PM Modi) will address public rallies at two places. His election campaign will begin on 24th October from Samastipur. From there, he will head to Begusarai and address a public rally there. His second proposed visit is on 30th October," Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal said that 10 public rallies of the PM have been proposed. Locations have been identified and sent to PMO.

He clarified that the Prime Minister will not visit Bihar during Chhath Puja.

"The Prime Minister wanted to come (during Chhath Puja), but the Chhath devotees may face problems after his arrival due to security and all. Therefore, there is no such programme of the Prime Minister during Chhath Puja," he said.