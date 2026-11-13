PM Modi To Hold Dinner Meeting With Gujarat Ministers In Gandhinagar Tonight
All ministers have been instructed to arrive at Lok Bhavan by 7 PM; the PM’s visit to the Ambaji Temple in Banaskantha has been postponed.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a dinner meeting with Gujarat ministers at Lok Bhavan on Friday, November 13.
The PM was scheduled to visit the Ambaji Temple in Banaskantha on November 14 — the day of 'Labh Pancham' — but the programme was postponed at the last minute.
According to an official announcement by the Banaskantha District Collector, Mihir Patel, the visit to Ambaji has been deferred until further notice, following directives from the government.
With the Ambaji visit called off, the PM’s Gujarat itinerary will now be confined to Gandhinagar. Sources said that he is expected to arrive at Ahmedabad Airport around 8.30 PM, after which he will stay overnight at Lok Bhavan in Gandhinagar.
All ministers have been instructed to arrive at Lok Bhavan by 7 PM.
The Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled for 2027. With only a few months remaining until the elections, this dinner meeting is considered significant from a political perspective.
The meeting may cover the state government's performance, the work of individual ministers, progress across various departments, public grievances and the challenges the government may face in the near future. Furthermore, with the Assembly elections in mind, the PM could also discuss matters such as coordination between the party organisation and the government.
Before departing for Delhi tomorrow, November 14, Modi will travel from Gandhinagar to the Ahmedabad airport.
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