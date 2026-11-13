ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Hold Dinner Meeting With Gujarat Ministers In Gandhinagar Tonight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being received by former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa at HAL Airport in Bengaluru on Friday, November 13, 2026. ( IANS )

The PM was scheduled to visit the Ambaji Temple in Banaskantha on November 14 — the day of 'Labh Pancham' — but the programme was postponed at the last minute.

According to an official announcement by the Banaskantha District Collector, Mihir Patel, the visit to Ambaji has been deferred until further notice, following directives from the government.

With the Ambaji visit called off, the PM’s Gujarat itinerary will now be confined to Gandhinagar. Sources said that he is expected to arrive at Ahmedabad Airport around 8.30 PM, after which he will stay overnight at Lok Bhavan in Gandhinagar.

All ministers have been instructed to arrive at Lok Bhavan by 7 PM.