ETV Bharat / bharat

Historic 'Dhwajarohan' At Ayodhya Ram Mandir: PM Modi To Hoist Flag To Mark Completion Of Temple's Construction

In this image posted on Nov 25, 2025, preparations underway at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir before the start of the 'Dhwajarohan Utsav', in Ayodhya. ( @myogiadityanath/X via PTI Photo )

New Delhi: Ram Janmabhoomi temple and the whole city of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, is decked up for the historic flag hoisting (Dhwajarohan) ceremony on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be ceremonially hoisting a saffron flag on the spire of the sacred Ram Mandir around noon today, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction.

As per sources, the auspicious time for the flag hoisting is between 11:58 AM and 12:30 PM, and dignitaries including Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and others will be inside during the ceremony.

The Dhwajarohan at Ram Janmbhoomi Temple will usher in a new chapter of cultural celebration and national unity, said a statement issued by the Prime Minister's office.

The ceremony is being held on the auspicious Panchami of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat of Shri Ram and Maa Sita's Vivah Panchami, a day symbolising divine union.

The specially designed right-angled triangular flag, measuring 10 feet in height and 22 feet in length, has been crafted by a parachute specialist from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. It weighs between two and three kilograms and has been engineered to suit the 161-foot-high temple summit and the 42-foot flagpole.

It bears the image of a radiant Sun symbolising the brilliance and valour of Bhagwan Shri Ram, with an 'Om' inscribed on it along with image of Kovidara tree. The sacred saffron flag will convey a message of dignity, unity, and cultural continuity, embodying the ideals of Ram Rajya.

The flag will rise atop a Shikhar constructed in the traditional North Indian Nagara architectural style, while the surrounding 800-metre Parkota, a circumambulatory enclosure built around the temple, designed in the South Indian architectural tradition, showcases the temple's architectural diversity, the PMO mentioned.