PM Modi To Flag Off 82-Km Namo Bharat Corridor On Feb 22

New Delhi: The country’s first Rapid Rail service, Namo Bharat, is set to begin operations across its entire corridor . Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off full-scale operations on February 22, 2026. The train will run from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Meerut.

At present, Namo Bharat operates between Meerut South and New Ashok Nagar. Following the inauguration, the service will cover the entire 82-kilometre corridor from Sarai Kale Khan to Modipuram, which will reduce travel time between Delhi and Meerut.

Ahead of the formal launch, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) organised a special media run from Sarai Kale Khan to Modipuram. The train departed at 12 noon and reached its destination at 12:39 pm, completing the 82-kilometre stretch in just 39 minutes without any halt. However, under regular operations, the train will stop at all 12 RRTS stations along the route, and the total end-to-end travel time is expected to be around 52 minutes.

After the inauguration, Namo Bharat trains will operate at a maximum speed of 180 kmph, while the average operational speed will remain around 90 kmph, according to NCRTC officials. Of the total 82-kilometre corridor, 14 kilometres fall in Delhi and 68 kilometres in Uttar Pradesh.