ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Embark On 4-Day Visit To Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan Beginning Saturday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a four-day trip beginning Saturday to Uzbekistan to bolster bilateral ties and to Kyrgyzstan for the annual summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

In the first leg of the trip, Modi will visit Uzbekistan from August 29 to 30 to explore ways to further bolster the bilateral ties in diverse sectors, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.