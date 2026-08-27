PM Modi To Embark On 4-Day Visit To Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan Beginning Saturday
MEA said that PM Modi will visit Uzbekistan from August 29 to 30 to explore ways to further bolster the bilateral ties in diverse sectors
Published : August 27, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a four-day trip beginning Saturday to Uzbekistan to bolster bilateral ties and to Kyrgyzstan for the annual summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
In the first leg of the trip, Modi will visit Uzbekistan from August 29 to 30 to explore ways to further bolster the bilateral ties in diverse sectors, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
From Uzbekistan, the prime minister will travel to Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek to attend the SCO summit that is expected to deliberate extensively on the evolving security scenario in the region, it said.
The SCO was established with the primary goal of countering terrorism, separatism, and extremism, which continue to remain a challenge, Secretary (West) at the MEA Sibi George said at a media briefing.
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