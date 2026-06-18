ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Disburse Incentives Of Rs 2,400 Cr To Over 15 Lakh Beneficiaries Under PM-VBRY

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will disburse incentives worth Rs 2,400 crore to more than 15 lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) on Friday, the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment said on Thursday.

For this purpose, it has informed that a national event is being organised at Vigyan Bhawan here, adding that the incentives would be disbursed through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The proceedings of the main event will be broadcast live to regional programmes being organised at 200 industrial clusters across the country.

Referring to the programme, the Ministry said that before the disbursement of incentives, the Prime Minister will interact directly with a few young first-time employees and employers benefiting under PM-VBRY.

Regional programmes will be organised simultaneously at the industrial clusters and will be attended by Governors, Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, State Labour Ministers, Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assemblies, Mayors and other distinguished dignitaries, it said.

During these regional programmes, employers and employees will be felicitated. Appointment letters will also be distributed to employees. The scheme, which was launched with an outlay of Rs 99,446 crore, aims at job creation of 3.5 crore jobs in two years.