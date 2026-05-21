PM Modi To Chair Crucial Council Of Ministers Meeting Today; West Asia Crisis Likely In Focus
Sources said all Union ministers have been asked to remain in Delhi for the high-level discussions.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 10:03 AM IST
New Delhi: Amid growing concerns over West Asia crisis and global energy security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a crucial meeting of the Council of Ministers at Sewa Teerth in the national capital on Thursday evening, shortly after his return from his six-day tour of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.
The meeting, reportedly scheduled for 5 PM, which will likely be attended by Union Cabinet ministers, ministers of state with independent charge and ministers of state, comes at a time when global concerns over energy security have intensified due to tensions in West Asia and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime trade route.
The meeting is being viewed as an important midterm review of the government's performance and is expected to focus on governance issues, the ongoing West Asia crisis, fuel price concerns and possible political developments, ANI reported quoting sources.
Prime Minister Modi had earlier appealed to citizens to contribute towards economic resilience by reducing dependence on imported fuel and adopting environmentally sustainable alternatives. Keeping in mind the energy crisis, he had urged people to use public transport, opt for carpooling, prefer railways for transportation of goods and increase the use of electric vehicles wherever possible.
Notably, fuel prices were revised upward across the country earlier this week. In Delhi, petrol prices rose by 87 paise to Rs 98.64 per litre, while diesel prices increased by 91 paise to Rs 91.58 per litre. Similar hikes were recorded in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata and in all cities across the nation.
This was the second increase in fuel prices in less than a week after rates were raised by Rs three per litre on May 15. Global crude oil prices have remained elevated amid tensions in the wake of hostilities between US, Israel and Iran which began in February earlier this year.
Una partnership strategica speciale che non solo andrà a beneficio delle nostre nazioni ma anche dell’intera umanità!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2026
I risultati della mia visita in Italia garantiranno maggiori collegamenti per gli investimenti, migliori opportunità commerciali, legami culturali più stretti e… https://t.co/lDV5F0xN1Y
PM Modi on Wednesday departed from Rome after concluding his five-country official tour covering the UAE, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy from May 15 to 20.
During his visit to Italy, PM Modi held talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, following which the two countries elevated bilateral ties to a "Special Strategic Partnership". PM Modi said his discussions with Italian counterpart Meloni covered a wide range of sectors.
"Concluding a very productive visit to Italy. My discussions with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni covered a wide range of sectors. A key outcome of the visit was our decision to elevate India-Italy ties to a Special Strategic Partnership, which will add new momentum to our cooperation in the years to come. I thank Prime Minister Meloni, the Government of Italy and the wonderful people of Italy for their friendship," PM Modi said in a post on X.
Concluding a very productive visit to Italy. My discussions with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni covered a wide range of sectors. A key outcome of the visit was our decision to elevate India-Italy ties to a Special Strategic Partnership, which will add new momentum to our… pic.twitter.com/3zjtt6uVeL— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2026
The two leaders reviewed progress in the implementation of the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29 and agreed to further deepen and enrich bilateral cooperation, especially in areas including trade, investments, technology, defence, the blue economy, connectivity, education and people-to-people ties, among others. They also discussed geopolitical developments and agreed to work on global issues of shared interest.
The Prime Minister's five-nation tour was aimed at strengthening India's economic and strategic partnerships with key European countries. As per official sources, PM Modi's visit was focused on expanding cooperation in trade, technology, innovation, green energy and connectivity initiatives with European partners.
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