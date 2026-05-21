ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Chair Crucial Council Of Ministers Meeting Today; West Asia Crisis Likely In Focus

New Delhi: Amid growing concerns over West Asia crisis and global energy security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a crucial meeting of the Council of Ministers at Sewa Teerth in the national capital on Thursday evening, shortly after his return from his six-day tour of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

The meeting, reportedly scheduled for 5 PM, which will likely be attended by Union Cabinet ministers, ministers of state with independent charge and ministers of state, comes at a time when global concerns over energy security have intensified due to tensions in West Asia and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime trade route.

The meeting is being viewed as an important midterm review of the government's performance and is expected to focus on governance issues, the ongoing West Asia crisis, fuel price concerns and possible political developments, ANI reported quoting sources.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier appealed to citizens to contribute towards economic resilience by reducing dependence on imported fuel and adopting environmentally sustainable alternatives. Keeping in mind the energy crisis, he had urged people to use public transport, opt for carpooling, prefer railways for transportation of goods and increase the use of electric vehicles wherever possible.

Notably, fuel prices were revised upward across the country earlier this week. In Delhi, petrol prices rose by 87 paise to Rs 98.64 per litre, while diesel prices increased by 91 paise to Rs 91.58 per litre. Similar hikes were recorded in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata and in all cities across the nation.

This was the second increase in fuel prices in less than a week after rates were raised by Rs three per litre on May 15. Global crude oil prices have remained elevated amid tensions in the wake of hostilities between US, Israel and Iran which began in February earlier this year.