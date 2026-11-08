ETV Bharat / bharat

'Armed Naxalism Eradicated, But Dimagi Naxals Have Infiltrated Organisations': PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday warned countrymen against the "dimagi Naxals", saying there is a need to recognise and defeat them for the country's safety.

"Naxalism has ended but the danger has not gone. From jungles, armed Naxalism has been eradicated but the dimagi Naxals have taken control over many organisations. Today, they are instigating people against the country's democracy and Constitution. These dimagi Naxals have infiltrated into many political organisations and associations. We need to recognise them, defeat them and save the country," said PM Modi while extending Diwali greetings to the soldiers and security personnel while lauding them for making every district of India Naxal-free.

"Diwali in 2026 is truly special. This has come after 40–50 years. It is the first Diwali when the country has won its decades-long battle against Naxalism and Maoist terror. This is the first Diwali when the country is free from Naxalism and countrymen have overcome the fear of Naxalism. This is an extraordinary achievement, and a great deal of credit goes to you. It belongs to millions of brave men and women like you, our soldiers and security personnel. That is why I have come here today to celebrate Diwali with you," PM Modi said in Chhattisgarh's Bastar.

Blaming the previous government for not combating Naxalism, PM Modi said, "The fight against Naxalism was not easy. Between 2004 and 2013, the number of martyred soldiers was higher than the number of Naxalites killed. Around 2,000 Naxal attacks were recorded a year and during an encounter with Naxalites in Dantewada in 2010, 76 CRPF jawans and 44 civilians were killed. But, not a single tear was shed by our leaders, though such attacks continued every year. The governments of that time treated Naxalism as an incurable disease and left it unaddressed."

He said due to the sacrifice and dedication of the soldiers, the menace of Naxalism has ended in this region, and a new wave of development has begun.

"On behalf of the 140 crore countrymen I have come here today to express gratitude for your sacrifice, dedication and spirit of service. When a nation's internal security is strong, external enemies cannot succeed but when internal security is weakened, external enemies begin to raise their heads. Thus, the role played by our armed forces at the borders is the same role that all security personnel play in the country. You have made countless sacrifices for the unity and integrity of the nation, made immense personal sacrifices and the country is proud of you. I extend my heartfelt Diwali greetings to all of you, wherever you are stationed and standing guard."