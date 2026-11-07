ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Celebrate Diwali With Jawans

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended Diwali greetings to people across the country and said he would continue with the practice of celebrating the festival with the jawans.

In a video message posted on X, Modi, who appeared in traditional attire, described the festival as the country’s resolve to fight against evil.

“The entire country is lit up with lights. This festival of lights is our resolve to fight against darkness. My wishes to all of you on Diwali. May this festival and the time ahead be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity.”

“I celebrate Diwali like all of you with great enthusiasm. As you know, it has become a regular practice for me to spend time among our soldiers, and I will continue the tradition this year as well.”

He, however, didn't disclose where he plans to spend the festival this year. Modi has been celebrating the festival annually with the security forces since 2014 when he assumed office.

Last year, the PM addressed the armed forces personnel during the Diwali celebration on board the INS Vikrant. From INS Vikrant, the Prime Minister extended Diwali greetings to citizens of the country.

Recalling the moment when INS Vikrant was handed over to the nation, Modi remarked that Vikrant is “grand, immense, panoramic, unique and exceptional.”

“Vikrant is not merely a warship; it is a testament to 21st-century India’s hard work, talent, impact, and commitment”, emphasised the Prime Minister.