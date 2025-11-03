ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Attend Gita Festival, Guru Tegh Bahadur Anniversary Event In Kurukshetra On Nov 25

Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the International Gita Festival and a state-level commemorative event to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur in Kurukshetra on November 25, Haryana Chief Minister announced on Monday.

During a press conference here, sharing details of the upcoming International Gita Festival, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the prime minister will visit Kurukshetra on November 25 to participate in the festival and commemorate the event.

The state is observing the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur with devotion and reverence, with various programmes being organised from November 1 to 25 to mark the occasion.

The 10th edition of the International Gita Mahotsav will be held in Kurukshetra from November 15 to December 5, with the main events scheduled between November 24 and December 1, Saini said.

The festival aims to connect the world with India's timeless knowledge traditions, featuring scholars and ambassadors from several countries, immersive cultural programmes, and programmes showcasing art, music, and heritage.

He said the idea of holding the Gita Mahotsav at the international level was initiated in 2016 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Since then, international editions of the festival have been organised in countries including Mauritius, Britain, Canada, Sri Lanka, Australia and Indonesia.

"When I visited Japan recently, a Gita Jayanti programme was held there too," he added. Madhya Pradesh will be the partner state this year and will set up a cultural pavilion at the Purushottampura Bagh near Brahma Sarovar, the chief minister said.

A three-day International Geeta Seminar will be inaugurated at the Kurukshetra University on November 24, with 25 scholars from 16 countries participating in it. A ‘Maha Aarti’ will be held at the Brahma Sarovar from November 15 to December 5, he said.