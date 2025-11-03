PM Modi To Attend Gita Festival, Guru Tegh Bahadur Anniversary Event In Kurukshetra On Nov 25
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said PM Modi will visit Kurukshetra on November 25 to participate in the Gita Festival.
November 3, 2025
Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the International Gita Festival and a state-level commemorative event to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur in Kurukshetra on November 25, Haryana Chief Minister announced on Monday.
During a press conference here, sharing details of the upcoming International Gita Festival, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the prime minister will visit Kurukshetra on November 25 to participate in the festival and commemorate the event.
The state is observing the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur with devotion and reverence, with various programmes being organised from November 1 to 25 to mark the occasion.
The 10th edition of the International Gita Mahotsav will be held in Kurukshetra from November 15 to December 5, with the main events scheduled between November 24 and December 1, Saini said.
The festival aims to connect the world with India's timeless knowledge traditions, featuring scholars and ambassadors from several countries, immersive cultural programmes, and programmes showcasing art, music, and heritage.
He said the idea of holding the Gita Mahotsav at the international level was initiated in 2016 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Since then, international editions of the festival have been organised in countries including Mauritius, Britain, Canada, Sri Lanka, Australia and Indonesia.
"When I visited Japan recently, a Gita Jayanti programme was held there too," he added. Madhya Pradesh will be the partner state this year and will set up a cultural pavilion at the Purushottampura Bagh near Brahma Sarovar, the chief minister said.
A three-day International Geeta Seminar will be inaugurated at the Kurukshetra University on November 24, with 25 scholars from 16 countries participating in it. A ‘Maha Aarti’ will be held at the Brahma Sarovar from November 15 to December 5, he said.
Saini further said that a Gita Yagna, recitation and Bhagavad Katha will take place at Jyotisar Tirth on December 1. As many as 18,000 students will participate in a global recitation of the Bhagavad Gita, he said, adding that the message of the holy book is relevant for every generation.
The chief minister said that a Gita Book Fair will also be organised at the Brahma Sarovar from November 24 to December 1. The Gita Mahotsav programmes will be organised in 51 countries through the Ministry of External Affairs and broadcast live, he informed.
He said that considering the increasing number of devotees visiting Kurukshetra, the work on the proposed Ring Road project is progressing rapidly and its detailed project report (DPR) is almost complete. The Centre has sanctioned Rs 250 crore for the development of Kurukshetra, giving a new identity to the city, he added.
In 2014, during a public rally in Kurukshetra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the city as the birthplace of the Bhagavad Gita and said it should receive global recognition, the chief minister recalled.
He said, acting on this vision, the state government has implemented several initiatives to give Kurukshetra international prominence with grand developments taking place in the city. Saini said that International Gita Mahotsav celebrations will also be held across all district headquarters of Haryana starting November 28 and a Gita Shobha Yatra will be organised in every district on December 1.
Gita scholar Swami Gyananand Maharaj, who was also present during the press conference said the festival has brought remarkable transformation in Kurukshetra, giving the city a unique identity on the global stage.
