PM Modi To Attend G20 Summit In South Africa's Johannesburg From Nov 21 To 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Johannesburg from November 21 to 23 to attend the 20th G20 Leaders’ Summit being hosted by the Republic of South Africa.

This will be the fourth consecutive G20 Summit held in the Global South. At the Summit, the Prime Minister will put forth India’s perspectives on the G20 agenda. The Prime Minister is expected to speak in all the three sessions of the Summit. These sessions are on

1. Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Growth Leaving No One Behind : Building our economies; the role of trade; financing for development and the debt burden

