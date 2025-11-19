PM Modi To Attend G20 Summit In South Africa's Johannesburg From Nov 21 To 23
The PM will speak on inclusive and sustainable economic growth, a resilient world and a 'fair and a just future for all'.
Published : November 19, 2025 at 9:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Johannesburg from November 21 to 23 to attend the 20th G20 Leaders’ Summit being hosted by the Republic of South Africa.
This will be the fourth consecutive G20 Summit held in the Global South. At the Summit, the Prime Minister will put forth India’s perspectives on the G20 agenda. The Prime Minister is expected to speak in all the three sessions of the Summit. These sessions are on
1. Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Growth Leaving No One Behind : Building our economies; the role of trade; financing for development and the debt burden
2. A Resilient World – the G20’s Contribution: Disaster Risk Reduction; Climate Change; Just Energy Transitions; Food Systems
3. A Fair and a Just Future for All: Critical Minerals; Decent Work; Artificial Intelligence
On the margins of the Summit, Prime Minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders present in Johannesburg. He will also participate in the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Leaders’ Meeting being hosted by South Africa.
This year, South Africa will host the G20 Leaders Summit, with President Cyril Ramaphosa presiding at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.
The Group of 20 (G20) comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States, along with two regional bodies, namely the European Union (EU) and the African Union (AU), as per MEA.The G20 members represent around 85 per cent of global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), over 75 per cent of global trade, and about two-thirds of the world's population.
