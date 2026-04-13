ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Address Women's Conference Today Ahead Of Special Parliament Session On Women's Quota Bill

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a national-level 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan' at the Vigyan Bhawan here on Monday, starting at 11 a.m., ahead of a Parliament sitting during which the proposed amendments to the women's reservation law are expected to be brought for consideration and passage.

The Sammelan is expected to witness the participation of eminent personalities and women achievers from diverse fields, including government, academia, science, sports, entrepreneurship, media, social work, and culture.

The event aims to bring together a wide spectrum of stakeholders to deliberate on the role of women in India's development journey. The programme is being organised as part of the Union government's broader push towards women-led development and seeks to underline the importance of greater participation of women in decision-making processes.

It will also highlight the increasing role of women in governance and leadership across all levels -- from panchayats to Parliament. The event comes in the backdrop of the landmark passage of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' in September 2023, which marked a significant step towards enhancing women's representation in legislative bodies.

The Women's Reservation Act will ensure an increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, of which 273 will be reserved for women. The provision to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies was brought by amending the Constitution in 2023.

However, the women's quota would have come into effect only after the completion of the delimitation exercise on the basis of the 2027 Census. This meant the reservation would not have become enforceable before 2034 if the present law remains as is.