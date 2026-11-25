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PM Modi To Address First Major NDA Rally In Punjab On December 8 After BJP-SAD Alliance Revival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ( IANS )

Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the first major NDA rally in Punjab on December 8, following the revival of the alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

Announcing the rally in Delhi, BJP leader and Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the event would be held in Moga to mark the birth anniversary of late Parkash Singh Badal, former Punjab Chief Minister and patron of the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Sirsa said the top leadership of both parties would attend the joint event. "The Prime Minister will arrive in Moga on December 8 on the occasion of Parkash Singh Badal's birth anniversary," Sirsa said. He added that this would be the first NDA rally addressed by Prime Minister Modi after the alliance was announced. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal would also address the gathering. Sirsa Calls It Historic Event For Punjab Since 1996