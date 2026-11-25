PM Modi To Address First Major NDA Rally In Punjab On December 8 After BJP-SAD Alliance Revival
The former alliance partners have reunited after a six-year break, bringing the NDA's oldest ally back into the coalition ahead of state polls.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the first major NDA rally in Punjab on December 8, following the revival of the alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.
Announcing the rally in Delhi, BJP leader and Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the event would be held in Moga to mark the birth anniversary of late Parkash Singh Badal, former Punjab Chief Minister and patron of the Shiromani Akali Dal.
Speaking to reporters at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Sirsa said the top leadership of both parties would attend the joint event.
"The Prime Minister will arrive in Moga on December 8 on the occasion of Parkash Singh Badal's birth anniversary," Sirsa said.
He added that this would be the first NDA rally addressed by Prime Minister Modi after the alliance was announced. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal would also address the gathering.
Sirsa Calls It Historic Event For Punjab Since 1996
Describing the rally as significant for Punjab's political landscape, Sirsa said it would be the first major joint event organised by the BJP and the Akali Dal since Parkash Singh Badal's death in April 2023, at the age of 95.
Emphasising its importance, Sirsa said, "In my view, if there is any rally or event of historic significance for Punjab since 1996, it is this programme scheduled to be held in Moga on December 8."
Ahead of the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, the BJP and the SAD announced on Tuesday that they had renewed their alliance after a six-year gap. With this, the Akali Dal, the NDA's oldest ally, has returned to the alliance.
Announcing the tie-up, Union Home Minister Amit Shah clarified that the Shiromani Akali Dal would play the role of the 'big brother' in Punjab. He also said that if the alliance wins the elections, the Akali Dal would get the Chief Minister's post.
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