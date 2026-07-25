ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Thanks Youths For 'Insightful Suggestions' As Midnight Anti-Paper Leak Reel Breaks Record On Instagram

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday night shared a fresh video thanking students and youngsters for their overwhelming response to his Thursday late-night reel on the government's action against exam paper leaks, and said he appreciates the "insightful suggestions" shared by them.

The new video came less than 24 hours after his midnight video on anti-paper leak measures went viral, crossing 303 million views, reportedly becoming the most-viewed Instagram reel in the world. The video also received more than 16 million likes and around 1.5 million comments, helping the Prime Minister gain nearly one million new Instagram followers overnight.

The viral reel surpassed the previous Instagram record of around 300 million views, which was held by YouTuber IShowSpeed for a reel featuring his meeting with BTS during the FIFA World Cup.

In the latest reel, PM Modi thanked viewers, especially youngsters, for watching his previous message and sharing their suggestions. In the caption accompanying the reel, the Prime Minister wrote, "Thanks to the youngsters who watched my video yesterday and sent insightful suggestions."

He said, "Thank you, friends... I appreciate the way you responded to my video and shared your suggestions. Thanks to everyone who watched it and gave their inputs."