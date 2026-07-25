PM Modi Thanks Youths For 'Insightful Suggestions' As Midnight Anti-Paper Leak Reel Breaks Record On Instagram
PM Modi has shattered digital viewing records, as his Thursday night's anti-paper leak video fetched over 303 million views on Instagram within just 24 hours.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 8:46 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday night shared a fresh video thanking students and youngsters for their overwhelming response to his Thursday late-night reel on the government's action against exam paper leaks, and said he appreciates the "insightful suggestions" shared by them.
The new video came less than 24 hours after his midnight video on anti-paper leak measures went viral, crossing 303 million views, reportedly becoming the most-viewed Instagram reel in the world. The video also received more than 16 million likes and around 1.5 million comments, helping the Prime Minister gain nearly one million new Instagram followers overnight.
The viral reel surpassed the previous Instagram record of around 300 million views, which was held by YouTuber IShowSpeed for a reel featuring his meeting with BTS during the FIFA World Cup.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video on his Instagram handle;, "Thanks to the youngsters who watched my video yesterday and sent insightful suggestions."— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026
He says, "Thank you friends. I had the opportunity to meet you late last night. I appreciate the way you… https://t.co/B4hrqwPwic pic.twitter.com/t6hfaVcvET
In the latest reel, PM Modi thanked viewers, especially youngsters, for watching his previous message and sharing their suggestions. In the caption accompanying the reel, the Prime Minister wrote, "Thanks to the youngsters who watched my video yesterday and sent insightful suggestions."
He said, "Thank you, friends... I appreciate the way you responded to my video and shared your suggestions. Thanks to everyone who watched it and gave their inputs."
He added that the love and support shown by people would continue to inspire him and strengthen his bond with them. "This love of yours will remain, and our bond will continue to connect with even more vibrancy," the Prime Minister stated, thanking supporters for their constructive engagement.
More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow’s Cabinet! pic.twitter.com/NRysBukk5U— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2026
The PM's latest post comes at a time when the country is witnessing a heated debate over alleged paper leaks in NEET and other competitive examinations, with students under Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) leadership staging protests in several places, including Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and reforms in the examination system.
In his midnight video posted on Thursday, PM Modi acknowledged the concerns of students and their families, saying paper leaks are not an ordinary issue. "Friends, I know that paper leaks are not an ordinary matter. For lakhs of students and their parents, it is extremely painful," he said in his message.
The Prime Minister said in the video that several steps have been taken over the last two-and-a-half months, adding that those responsible have been arrested and sent to jail. He also stressed that conducting examinations quickly was important so that students did not lose an academic year.
PM Modi also announced that the government has decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks, saying, "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth." He added that the government would try to introduce and pass the proposed legislation in the Parliament as early as possible.
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