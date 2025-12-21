ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Thanks People Of Maharashtra For supporting BJP, Mahayuti In Local Body Elections

Union Minister JP Nadda too extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) workers in securing a 'historic' win for the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra local body polls.

"This reflects trust in our vision of people-centric development. We remain committed to working with renewed energy to fulfil the aspirations of every citizen across the state," the Prime Minister said. Modi lauded the BJP and Mahayuti office bearers for their hard work at the grassroots.

"Maharashtra stands firmly with development! Grateful to the people of Maharashtra for blessing the BJP and Mahayuti in the Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections," he said in a post on X.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked the people of Maharashtra for supporting the BJP and the Mahayuti coalition in the local bodies elections.

"This resounding victory of Mahayuti reflects the unwavering support of the people for the public welfare policies of the double-engine government under the leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Nadda posted on X.

Nadda also congratulted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state president Ravindra Chavan and said, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all BJP and NDA workers, under the leadership of the Chief Minister of the state, Devendra Fadnavis, members of the NDA, and the state president Ravindra Chavan, for the historic victory of Mahayuti in the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections in Maharashtra," he said in the post.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the leaders of the Mahayuti alliance for sweeping the state's local body polls.

"Thanks to the people of the state for giving overwhelming support to the Mahayuti in the Maharashtra Nagar Panchayat and Nagar Parishad elections. This victory is the people's blessings on the vision of the welfare of every section under the central and state governments of the NDA led by Modi ji. On this victory, I extend my best wishes to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar, and all the workers of the NDA," Shah wrote on X.

Devendra Fadnavis claimed earlier that around 129 municipal council chairpersons have been elected from the BJP. "Together, all three alliance parties (Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP (Ajit Pawar) account for 75 per cent of the city council chairpersons. In terms of corporators, over 3,300 candidates of the BJP have been elected," he said. In Pune district, 17 local bodies went to polls, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance was not able to open its account.

With Agency Inputs