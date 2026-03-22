ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Takes Stock Of Fuel, Power, Fertiliser Supply In View Of West Asia Conflict

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reviewed the situation pertaining to crude, gas and other petroleum products, along with power and fertiliser sectors in view of the conflict in West Asia.

Government sources said the focus of the meeting was on ensuring uninterrupted supply, stable logistics and efficient distribution across the country. The situation related to crude, gas, petroleum products, and power and fertiliser sectors was reviewed in view of the evolving West Asia situation, the sources said.

The government is taking proactive steps to ensure an uninterrupted supply of all essential goods, including petroleum products. The meeting took stock of the current global situation in the wake of the conflict and the measures taken to protect consumer and industry interests, which is the key focus of the government.

On March 12, Modi had said that the war in West Asia has triggered a worldwide energy crisis, posing a critical test of national character that requires dealing with circumstances through peace, patience and increased public awareness.

The Prime Minister emphasised that his government is working relentlessly to address disruptions that have emerged in international supply chains. "Continuous efforts are also underway to determine how we can overcome the disruptions that have occurred in the supply chain," Modi had said.