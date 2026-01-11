ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Takes Part In 'Shaurya Yatra' In Somnath, 108-Horse Brigade Part Of Parade

In this image received on Jan. 11, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Somnath Temple during the Shaurya Yatra procession as part of Somnath Swabhiman Parv, in Somnath, Gujarat. ( PTI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Somnath: A group of men playing 'damru' and 108 horses drawn from different parts of Gujarat were part of the Somnath temple's Shurya Yatra on Sunday which saw Prime Minsiter Narendra riding an open-top vehicle. The yatra began from Shankh Circle, and the prime minister travelled the nearly one km stretch towards Veer Hamirji Gohil Circle, that faces the Somnath temple complex. A group of men, wearing playing the 'damru' formed part of the parade and preceded the prime minister’s vehicle in sequence. Modi carried a drum in his hand, which he played briefly at the beginning of the procession before handing it over to security personnel. The crowd, which lined the streets on both sides, cheered, and many showered floral petals as the procession moved ahead, while artistes performed on different dance forms of India on various stages mounted at regular intervals along the parade route. The brigade of 108 horses stood out in the procession, whose riders wore a starch white shirt paired with khaki trousers and saffron headgear.