PM Modi Unveils Rs 35,000 Crore Worth Projects In Vadodara, Hails Completion Of Western Freight Corridor As Sign Of 'Viksit Bharat'
The Dedicated Freight Corridor project is testament to how the country's work culture has transformed over the last 12 years, said PM Modi in Vadodara.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST
Vadodara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for infrastructure and development projects worth more than Rs 35,000 crore in Gujarat's Vadodara, while marking the completion of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC). The over 2,800-km freight corridor is expected to strengthen freight connectivity and help reduce travel time and logistics costs.
Addressing the 'NaMo for Viksit Bharat' event here, PM Modi said completion of the Dedicated Freight Corridor is a "historic milestone" and a reflection of how the country's work culture has changed over the last 12 years.
#WATCH | Vadodara, Gujarat: At the 'NaMo for Viksit Bharat' event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Today, the work on the 2,800-kilometer corridor has been successfully completed. The Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors are now becoming the backbone of the… pic.twitter.com/yMI3ro9UNH— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2026
"On this festival of development, with the spirit of selfless service through which all of you conducted the 'Swachhata Se Swagat' campaign across the entire city of Vadodara, from the bottom of my heart, I extend my warmest congratulations and highest praise to every single citizen of Vadodara. This year, from the Red Fort, I called for a 'Saptadhara'- a seven-fold resolve- for a 'Viksit Bharat'. One of these seven streams is 'Gati Shakti'..." he said.
"For a Viksit Bharat, we need connectivity that is not only convenient but also fast enough to keep pace with the times. Vadodara is the home of the Gati Shakti University. Today, the final links of the Dedicated Freight Corridor have also been connected from here. The Dedicated Freight Corridor project, spanning over 2,800 kilometres, has been completed today. A truly historic milestone has been achieved for 21st-century India," PM said.
Taking a dig at the then government for delays before 2014, he said the freight corridor project was conceived in 2004, but little progress was made until the BJP came to power in 2014. He further highlighted that a special company was set up for the project in 2006, but "files just kept shuffling from one place to another" until 2014.
#WATCH | Vadodara, Gujarat: At the 'NaMo for Viksit Bharat' event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, " you will find people at every street corner trying to mislead you with the clamor of lies. but the youth of india move forward driven by the resounding call of truth; they march… pic.twitter.com/lS5bnbTWAq— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2026
"In 2014, people of Vadodara and the entire nation sent me from Gujarat to Delhi. The previous government remained in power until 2014; you sent me there, and they were shown the door. In 7-8 years, not even a single kilometer of work on the freight corridor had been completed. Had the country been run according to their methods, who knows, even three or four subsequent generations might have passed without it ever getting done. That was the state in which they had left a project meant to transform India's logistics ecosystem. After 2014, I set about accelerating this work immediately," he said.
"The freight corridor will help improve the movement of goods and strengthen connectivity between industrial centres and ports," said the Prime Minister, reiterating that faster and more convenient connectivity is important for building a Viksit Bharat.
Highlighting the achievements of his government, PM Modi said that since 2014, India has manufactured around 50,000 modern rail coaches. "The previous government couldn't even build 50,000 toilets in 10 years," he criticised.
Further, the PM said India is now scripting a new saga of manufacturing, spanning everything from 'chips to ships.' He said, "Both the components and the final products are ours. The entire supply chain for self-reliance is being established within India... In recent years, we have started manufacturing photovoltaic (PV) modules domestically; today, we have developed a capacity exceeding 200 gigawatts, and it is precisely this self-reliance that has paved the way for the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana," he added.
He also said, "So far, 5.5 million families across the country have installed solar plants on their rooftops, and 1.1 million of these families are from Gujarat. So many families here have become electricity producers; this has created employment opportunities for countless young people, spanning everything from production to installation and service, and has brought in numerous new vendors."
Launching an indirect attack on the Opposition leaders, PM Modi said, "You will find people at every street corner trying to mislead you with the clamor of lies. But the youth of India move forward driven by the resounding call of truth; they march with that call and strive for it."
Vadodara = unparalleled energy and enthusiasm. pic.twitter.com/wbcycPa4wa— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2026
Earlier today, the Prime Minister received a rousing welcome from people, including many from the GenZ, at the 'NaMo for Viksit Bharat' programme, as thousands gathered for the event.
A key highlight of the programme is the dedication of three sections of the WDFC, covering 326 route kilometres and developed at a cost of more than Rs 20,700 crore. The commissioning of the three sections - Sanand (North)-Makarpura, New Umbergaon-New Saphale, and New Saphale-Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) - marks the completion of the WDFC across its entire length.
The corridor will provide direct freight connectivity to JNPA, facilitating the movement of export-import cargo between industrial centres and the port while helping reduce transit time and logistics costs and easing congestion on Mumbai's railway network, government sources said.
PM Modi also flagged off freight train services from New Sanand (North), New Makarpura, New Umbergaon, and New JNPT, Mumbai. A new passenger train service between Vadodara and Tanda Road has also been flagged off, benefiting people in Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, and Alirajpur districts.
This apart, the Prime Minister dedicated the Jobat-Tanda Road new railway line, developed as part of the Chhota Udepur-Dhar project, connecting remote and tribal areas of Alirajpur with the national rail network. Moreover, foundation was laid for three railway projects spanning 329 km and costing more than Rs 9,700 crore.