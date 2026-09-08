ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Unveils Rs 35,000 Crore Worth Projects In Vadodara, Hails Completion Of Western Freight Corridor As Sign Of 'Viksit Bharat'

Vadodara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for infrastructure and development projects worth more than Rs 35,000 crore in Gujarat's Vadodara, while marking the completion of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC). The over 2,800-km freight corridor is expected to strengthen freight connectivity and help reduce travel time and logistics costs.

Addressing the 'NaMo for Viksit Bharat' event here, PM Modi said completion of the Dedicated Freight Corridor is a "historic milestone" and a reflection of how the country's work culture has changed over the last 12 years.

"On this festival of development, with the spirit of selfless service through which all of you conducted the 'Swachhata Se Swagat' campaign across the entire city of Vadodara, from the bottom of my heart, I extend my warmest congratulations and highest praise to every single citizen of Vadodara. This year, from the Red Fort, I called for a 'Saptadhara'- a seven-fold resolve- for a 'Viksit Bharat'. One of these seven streams is 'Gati Shakti'..." he said.

"For a Viksit Bharat, we need connectivity that is not only convenient but also fast enough to keep pace with the times. Vadodara is the home of the Gati Shakti University. Today, the final links of the Dedicated Freight Corridor have also been connected from here. The Dedicated Freight Corridor project, spanning over 2,800 kilometres, has been completed today. A truly historic milestone has been achieved for 21st-century India," PM said.

Taking a dig at the then government for delays before 2014, he said the freight corridor project was conceived in 2004, but little progress was made until the BJP came to power in 2014. He further highlighted that a special company was set up for the project in 2006, but "files just kept shuffling from one place to another" until 2014.

"In 2014, people of Vadodara and the entire nation sent me from Gujarat to Delhi. The previous government remained in power until 2014; you sent me there, and they were shown the door. In 7-8 years, not even a single kilometer of work on the freight corridor had been completed. Had the country been run according to their methods, who knows, even three or four subsequent generations might have passed without it ever getting done. That was the state in which they had left a project meant to transform India's logistics ecosystem. After 2014, I set about accelerating this work immediately," he said.