'Reiterated India’s Commitment To Contribute Towards Peaceful Resolution': PM Modi Speaks With Ukraine President Zelenskyy
PM Modi reaffirmed India's "human-centric approach" and reiterated the country's consistent position that the conflict must be resolved through "dialogue and diplomacy".
Published : November 9, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discussed the ongoing conflict and ways to strengthen India-Ukraine bilateral cooperation.
As per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement, President Zelenskyy shared his perspective on recent developments related to the ongoing conflict while PM Modi reaffirmed India's "human-centric approach" and reiterated India's consistent position that the conflict must be resolved through "dialogue and diplomacy".
"Prime Minister reaffirmed India’s human-centric approach and reiterated India’s consistent position that the conflict must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to all efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict," the statement said.
The two leaders also discussed measures to further strengthen India-Ukraine bilateral cooperation in various sectors for the mutual benefit of the two peoples, it added.
The two leaders also discussed measures to further strengthen India-Ukraine bilateral cooperation in various sectors for the mutual benefit of the two peoples, the press release added.
Glad to have had a productive telephone conversation with President Zelenskyy. We reviewed our wide-ranging bilateral cooperation and agreed to further strengthen India-Ukraine ties. I thanked President Zelenskyy for sharing his perspectives on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspects and various efforts to restore peace. Reiterated India’s firm commitment to contributing in every possible way towards a peaceful resolution. @ZelenskyyUA— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2026
Following the telephonic call, PM Modi in a post on X wrote, "Glad to have had a productive telephone conversation with President Zelenskyy. We reviewed our wide-ranging bilateral cooperation and agreed to further strengthen India-Ukraine ties."
"I thanked President Zelenskyy for sharing his perspectives on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspects and various efforts to restore peace. Reiterated India’s firm commitment to contributing in every possible way towards a peaceful resolution," he added.
Zelenskyy also held a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as numerous cities and communities grapple with severe challenges regarding electricity, water and heating services stemming from ongoing Russian attacks.
In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, "I spoke with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Right now, many of our cities and communities are facing a very difficult situation with power, water, and heating supplies due to Russian strikes. The situation is most difficult in Kyiv, the Dnipro, Sumy, and Donetsk regions, and Kherson."
I spoke with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi @narendramodi and briefed him on the latest diplomatic developments. We are actively preparing on every item on the agenda for the meeting in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine has always taken a constructive approach, and Russia must show the same readiness to de-escalate. The Prime Minister has said more than once, including directly to the Russian leader, that now is the time to end the war, not to continue it. It is important that India identify what steps it can take and what dialogue it can pursue with other leaders to help bring the war to an end. Food security could be one such area. We discussed Russia's blocking of grain exports via the Black Sea. India is ready to mediate in establishing food corridors, and we are counting on these efforts to continue. Russia must understand that the global economy and hundreds of millions of people around the world are suffering because of blocked sea routes. We agreed that our teams will stay in touch on these and other bilateral issues.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 9, 2026
The Ukrainian leader continued, "I told Ursula about the challenges, and we agreed that the European Union would activate a special emergency mechanism. This will make it possible to quickly provide Ukraine with funding for what is needed most right now. Our teams are already working on this."
The dialogue also covered additional energy and humanitarian assistance to prepare for the winter period, alongside matters relating to European integration.
Referring to the recent release of the European Commission's annual EU Enlargement Package, Zelenskyy noted, "This week, the European Commission published its annual EU Enlargement Package, which gave a positive assessment of Ukraine’s progress. It is important to open all the clusters and begin closing the chapters."
Earlier on October 31, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had discussed the Ukraine conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi and before that in Bishkek, as India continues diplomatic engagement with Russia, Ukraine and the United States on measures to prevent attacks on civilian shipping, restore grain exports and protect energy infrastructure.
Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta, Jaishankar said India had held discussions with Russia, European countries and Ukraine on three key aspects of the ongoing conflict.
"Prime Minister himself had a discussion with President Putin in Delhi and before that in Bishkek," Jaishankar told ANI, referring to India's diplomatic engagement on the Ukraine conflict.
He said India had been discussing the matter with the Russian and Ukrainian sides, adding that he had visited Moscow earlier and subsequently travelled to Kyiv. He also said he had discussed the issue with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
"We have also been coordinating this with the Americans because they have their own peace mediation initiative. So Secretary Rubio knows properly what is going on here," Jaishankar told ANI.
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