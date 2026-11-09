ETV Bharat / bharat

'Reiterated India’s Commitment To Contribute Towards Peaceful Resolution': PM Modi Speaks With Ukraine President Zelenskyy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discussed the ongoing conflict and ways to strengthen India-Ukraine bilateral cooperation.

As per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement, President Zelenskyy shared his perspective on recent developments related to the ongoing conflict while PM Modi reaffirmed India's "human-centric approach" and reiterated India's consistent position that the conflict must be resolved through "dialogue and diplomacy".

"Prime Minister reaffirmed India’s human-centric approach and reiterated India’s consistent position that the conflict must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to all efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict," the statement said.

The two leaders also discussed measures to further strengthen India-Ukraine bilateral cooperation in various sectors for the mutual benefit of the two peoples, it added.

The two leaders also discussed measures to further strengthen India-Ukraine bilateral cooperation in various sectors for the mutual benefit of the two peoples, the press release added.

Following the telephonic call, PM Modi in a post on X wrote, "Glad to have had a productive telephone conversation with President Zelenskyy. We reviewed our wide-ranging bilateral cooperation and agreed to further strengthen India-Ukraine ties."

"I thanked President Zelenskyy for sharing his perspectives on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspects and various efforts to restore peace. Reiterated India’s firm commitment to contributing in every possible way towards a peaceful resolution," he added.

Zelenskyy also held a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as numerous cities and communities grapple with severe challenges regarding electricity, water and heating services stemming from ongoing Russian attacks.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, "I spoke with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Right now, many of our cities and communities are facing a very difficult situation with power, water, and heating supplies due to Russian strikes. The situation is most difficult in Kyiv, the Dnipro, Sumy, and Donetsk regions, and Kherson."

The Ukrainian leader continued, "I told Ursula about the challenges, and we agreed that the European Union would activate a special emergency mechanism. This will make it possible to quickly provide Ukraine with funding for what is needed most right now. Our teams are already working on this."