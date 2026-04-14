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PM Modi Speaks To Trump On West Asia Situation In A 40-Minute Phone Conversation

US Ambassador Sergio Gor said that PM Modi and US President Trump discussed the issue of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz

MODI SPEAKS TO TRUMP
FILE - Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands at The White House in Washington, DC (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 14, 2026 at 8:12 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with US President Donald Trump in a phone conversation that lasted for nearly 40 minutes. According to the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, PM Modi and US President Trump discussed the issue of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on 'X', Modi stated that they reviewed the substantial progress achieved in bilateral cooperation in various sectors between the two countries.

"We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas. We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure," said Modi.

TAGGED:

US BLOCK HORMUZ
INDIA US
SERGIO GOR
MODI TRUMP PHONE CONVERSATION
MODI SPEAKS TO TRUMP

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