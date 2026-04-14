ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Speaks To Trump On West Asia Situation In A 40-Minute Phone Conversation

FILE - Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands at The White House in Washington, DC ( ANI )

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with US President Donald Trump in a phone conversation that lasted for nearly 40 minutes. According to the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, PM Modi and US President Trump discussed the issue of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on 'X', Modi stated that they reviewed the substantial progress achieved in bilateral cooperation in various sectors between the two countries.