PM Modi Speaks To Trump On West Asia Situation In A 40-Minute Phone Conversation
US Ambassador Sergio Gor said that PM Modi and US President Trump discussed the issue of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz
Published : April 14, 2026 at 8:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with US President Donald Trump in a phone conversation that lasted for nearly 40 minutes. According to the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, PM Modi and US President Trump discussed the issue of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
In a post on 'X', Modi stated that they reviewed the substantial progress achieved in bilateral cooperation in various sectors between the two countries.
Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas. We also discussed the…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2026
"We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas. We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure," said Modi.