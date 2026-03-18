ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Speaks To Kuwait Crown Prince; Says Safe, Free Navigation Through Strait Of Hormuz Top Priority

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia with Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and said that ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz remains the foremost priority.

In their telephonic conversation, the two leaders agreed that sustained diplomatic engagement remains essential for regional peace and stability.

"Spoke with the Crown Prince of Kuwait and conveyed greetings on the upcoming festival of Eid.

"We exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia and shared concerns over recent developments," he said in a post on 'X'.