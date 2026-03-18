PM Modi Speaks To Kuwait Crown Prince; Says Safe, Free Navigation Through Strait Of Hormuz Top Priority
Modi thanked the Crown Prince for the continued support for the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Kuwait.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 7:14 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia with Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and said that ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz remains the foremost priority.
In their telephonic conversation, the two leaders agreed that sustained diplomatic engagement remains essential for regional peace and stability.
"Spoke with the Crown Prince of Kuwait and conveyed greetings on the upcoming festival of Eid.
"We exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia and shared concerns over recent developments," he said in a post on 'X'.
Spoke with HH Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait and conveyed greetings on the upcoming festival of Eid.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 18, 2026
We exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia and shared concerns over recent developments. Reiterated India’s…
Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's condemnation of attacks on Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
"Ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz remains our foremost priority. We agreed that sustained diplomatic engagement remains essential for regional peace and stability," he said.
Modi also thanked the Crown Prince for the continued support for the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Kuwait.
This was the second time the Prime Minister spoke to the Kuwaiti leader since the West Asia conflict started nearly three weeks ago, when the US and Israel attacked Iran, drawing retaliation from Iran, which also targeted several Gulf countries.
PM Modi has spoken to a number of leaders of West Asia since the current conflict started. These include leaders from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, Oman, Jordan, Israel and Iran.
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