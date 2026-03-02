ETV Bharat / bharat

'Safety Of Civilians Top Priority': PM Modi Dials Netanyahu, Seeks Early Cessation Of Hostilities

New Delhi: Amid mounting tensions in West Asia following coordinated US-Israeli strikes on Iran, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday night held a telephonic conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, emphasising the safety of civilians and calling for an early cessation of hostilities.

Reiterating India's call for restraint, PM Modi expressed concerns over the recent developments in the Middle East and stressed the need to de-escalate tensions in the region.

Sharing details of the conversation on X, PM Modi said, "Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India’s concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities."