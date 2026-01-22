PM Modi Speaks to Brazil's Lula, Says Ties Key For Interests Of Global South
The Prime Minister also said he was looking forward to welcoming the Brazilian president to India soon.
By PTI
Published : January 22, 2026 at 10:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and asserted that close cooperation was vital for advancing shared interests of the Global South.
The prime minister also said he was looking forward to welcoming the Brazilian president to India soon. "Glad to speak with President Lula. We reviewed the strong momentum in the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership, which is poised to scale new heights in the year ahead," Modi said in a post on X.
"Our close cooperation is vital for advancing the shared interests of the Global South. I look forward to welcoming him to India soon," he added.
Glad to speak with President Lula. We reviewed the strong momentum in the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership, which is poised to scale new heights in the year ahead. Our close cooperation is vital for advancing the shared interests of the Global South. I look forward to welcoming…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2026
The call comes at a time when US President Donald Trump led Gaza Board of Peace has taken a shape with many countries signing the charter to become a member of the board. Trump has invited dozens of nations to be a part of the board incuding Russia, India and Brazil, all part of the BRICS grouping that the US President is opposed to.
India, Russia and Brazil are yet to formally accept the invitation and join the Gaza Board of Peace. Just yesterday, Lula criticized Trump for attempting to "rule the world" through social media.
Also Read
PM Modi Meets Brazilian President Lula; Takes Stock Of Full Range Of Bilateral Ties