PM Modi Slams RJD, Congress for ‘Protecting Intruders’ During Bihar Poll Rally
PM Modi slams RJD and Congress for allegedly protecting foreign intruders and highlights NDA’s development record in Bihar.
By Dev Raj
Published : November 6, 2025 at 3:34 PM IST
Araria/Bhagalpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the country was facing a huge challenge in the form of “ghuspaithiya” (foreign intruders) and slammed the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress for trying to protect them. He added that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government was making honest efforts to identify the intruders and force them out.
Comparing the “non-development” and “jungle raj” (lawlessness or law of the jungle) of the 15-year rule of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) from 1990 to 2015 with the 20-year NDA rule in Bihar, during which the state came out of the lawlessness and marched on the path of development, Modi switched to the issue of intruders.
“An extremely huge challenge is confronting our efforts (for development). It is the challenge of the intruders. The NDA government is engaged with utmost honesty in identifying every intruder and forcing him out of the country,” Modi said.
“However, these RJD and Congress people are indulging in saving these intruders. They spread various lies to save them and take out political rallies to save them,” Modi added.
The Prime Minister was addressing an election rally at Forbesganj in Araria, which – along with the Purnea, Katihar and Kishanganj districts – is a part of the Seemanchal region that shares borders with West Bengal and Nepal.
Seemanchal is located in proximity to Bangladesh, separated from it by the ‘Chicken’s Neck’ area or corridor in West Bengal that leads towards the Northeast. Though Bihar has around 17.7 per cent of Muslims in its 13.07 crore population, the region bucks the trend with their much larger share in the population.
Though Bihar has 17.7 per cent of Muslims in its 13.07 crore population as per the 2023 caste-based survey, the Seemanchal districts buck the trend with a much larger share of their population. As per the 2011 census, Purnea has over 40 per cent, Araria 43 per cent, Katihar 45 per cent, and Kishanganj has 68 per cent of the population of the minority community.
Modi asserted that the 15 years of ‘jungle raj’ did not see the construction of any motorway, bridges on the Kosi River, tourist circuits, sports complexes, medical colleges, IIT or IIM. He added that an entire generation was destroyed by the RJD leaders.
Speaking further on the occasion, the Prime Minister slammed the RJD and Congress, which are important constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), also known as the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, and stressed that they were “neither concerned with the security of the country nor the faith of the people, which is the reason they insult our beliefs and culture and call Chhath Puja a drama.”
Pointing out that the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election was underway and the photographs from different corners of the state being posted on social media platforms, the long queues outside polling centres, the large numbers of women coming out to vote, as well as the enthusiasm of the youths, were a welcome sight.
“Only one voice is coming out of the entire Bihar-NDA government once more, the government of good governance once more. The hopes of our mothers and sisters and the dreams of our youth are behind this sentiment in the state. The dreams of the young men are my resolution. They can write and keep this as my guarantee,” Modi added.
Later in the day, the Prime Minister addressed another election rally at Bhagalpur. The Prime Minister iterated that the mothers, sisters, and daughters were voting across the state with much enthusiasm to keep the ‘jungle raj’ at bay.
Modi said that he got the bank accounts of women opened, while Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar directly transferred Rs 10,000 to 1.4 crore of them to start new ventures.
“Imagine, had the most corrupt families of the country and the state, which are out on bail, been in power, the money would have gone to the coffers of the Congress and RJD leaders. They indulge in the politics of destruction and do not like the development of Bihar. The youths of the state had to migrate due to them. The NDA has now decided that the youths will now work in Bihar,” Modi added.
The Prime Minister raked up the Bhagalpur riots of 1989, in which hundreds of people were killed, and said that the Congress, which ruled the state at that time, can never remove the blot from itself.
“The Congress and the RJD worked to divide the society of Bihar. The RJD pushed the state into caste riots, while the Congress instigated communal riots,” Modi added.
Araria and Bhagalpur are among 20 districts that will go to polls in the second phase of the Assembly polls on November 11.
