PM Modi Slams RJD, Congress for ‘Protecting Intruders’ During Bihar Poll Rally

Araria/Bhagalpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the country was facing a huge challenge in the form of “ghuspaithiya” (foreign intruders) and slammed the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress for trying to protect them. He added that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government was making honest efforts to identify the intruders and force them out.

Comparing the “non-development” and “jungle raj” (lawlessness or law of the jungle) of the 15-year rule of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) from 1990 to 2015 with the 20-year NDA rule in Bihar, during which the state came out of the lawlessness and marched on the path of development, Modi switched to the issue of intruders.

“An extremely huge challenge is confronting our efforts (for development). It is the challenge of the intruders. The NDA government is engaged with utmost honesty in identifying every intruder and forcing him out of the country,” Modi said.

“However, these RJD and Congress people are indulging in saving these intruders. They spread various lies to save them and take out political rallies to save them,” Modi added.

The Prime Minister was addressing an election rally at Forbesganj in Araria, which – along with the Purnea, Katihar and Kishanganj districts – is a part of the Seemanchal region that shares borders with West Bengal and Nepal.

Seemanchal is located in proximity to Bangladesh, separated from it by the ‘Chicken’s Neck’ area or corridor in West Bengal that leads towards the Northeast. Though Bihar has around 17.7 per cent of Muslims in its 13.07 crore population, the region bucks the trend with their much larger share in the population.

Though Bihar has 17.7 per cent of Muslims in its 13.07 crore population as per the 2023 caste-based survey, the Seemanchal districts buck the trend with a much larger share of their population. As per the 2011 census, Purnea has over 40 per cent, Araria 43 per cent, Katihar 45 per cent, and Kishanganj has 68 per cent of the population of the minority community.

Modi asserted that the 15 years of ‘jungle raj’ did not see the construction of any motorway, bridges on the Kosi River, tourist circuits, sports complexes, medical colleges, IIT or IIM. He added that an entire generation was destroyed by the RJD leaders.

Speaking further on the occasion, the Prime Minister slammed the RJD and Congress, which are important constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), also known as the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, and stressed that they were “neither concerned with the security of the country nor the faith of the people, which is the reason they insult our beliefs and culture and call Chhath Puja a drama.”