West Bengal Ready To Bid Farewell To TMC's 'Mega-Jungleraj' For State's Progress: PM Modi

Addressing a rally in Singur in West Bengal's Hooghly district, PM Modi said, "A large number of mothers, sisters, farmers, labourers and youths have come here. Their excitement and energy display's West Bengal's hope for a new story. They have come with a hope for 'real parivartan'. Everyone wants to change the 15-year mega-jungleraj. NDA has once again ended jungle raj in Bihar. Now, in West Bengal, people are ready to bid farewell to TMC's 15-year mega jungle raj. Paltano dorkar, chai BJP sarkar (change required, need BJP government)."

Hooghly: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday claimed that people of West Bengal wants to change the "15-year mega-jungle raj". He said that just as BJP has stopped "jungleraj" in Bihar, West Bengal is also ready to bid farewell to the TMC's "mega-jungleraj".

Asserting the need to end "TMC's reign of jungleraj" and to bring in BJP's good governance, the PM said, "For this, we need to follow path shown by Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, who made women and youth power the medium of change. Now our mothers and sisters have to raise their voices because they are not safe under TMC's rule. Thus, you have to vote for BJP to ensure incidents like rape and corruption end. BJP will ensure Sandeshkhali does not happen and teachers do not lose their jobs."

Accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee government of depriving people of the state by not allowing benefits of Central schemes to reach them, PM Modi said earlier Delhi did the same but now things have changed and people there are getting all benefits. "A similar government in Delhi did not allow central schemes to be implemented and people showed them the door. Now, people of Bengal will do the same," he said.

The Prime Minister said that 'Vande Mataram' will be made the 'mantra' for developing West Bengal and India. He said his visit to Singur comes at a time when the country has celebrated the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. In Parliament too, a special discussion was held to sing the glory of Vande Mataram, and the entire country has paid homage with reverence to Rishi Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, he said.

"The connection between Hooghly and Vande Mataram is even more special. It is said that it was right here that Rishi Bankim Ji gave Vande Mataram its full form. Just as Vande Mataram became the proclamation of independence, we must also make Vande Mataram the mantra for developing West Bengal and India," he added.

Earlier, the TMC had targeted PM Modi and the BJP over his Lok Sabha reference to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay as 'Bankim Da'.