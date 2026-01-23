ETV Bharat / bharat

'DMK Means Corruption, Mafia, Crime; Its Countdown Has Begun': PM Modi

Maduranthakam: Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the countdown for the DMK regime has begun. He said DMK symbolises corruption, crime and mafia and a double-engine government is needed for the state's development.

He was addressing a massive rally in Maduranthakam, near Chennai, on behalf of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The rally assumes significance as it is the first public meeting of the NDA held in view of the upcoming Assembly elections. All leaders of the alliance parties, including AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran, participated here.

Change of Govt in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi said Tamil Nadu is preparing for a change of government, where people want the NDA government. "People have started to feel that Tamil Nadu must be liberated from the DMK government. The countdown for the DMK government has begun. They must be defeated in this election. With the cooperation of the leaders on this stage, we will certainly bring about a change of government in the upcoming elections. The decline of the DMK has begun from today," he said.

The Prime Minister alleged that the DMK government came to power by making false promises and failed to implement the assurances it had given to the people. "The DMK government has betrayed people. So people will certainly not forgive them. The DMK government is operating on the principles of corruption, mafia, and crime. There is no democracy in the DMK rule, and the government is being run with the sole aim of benefiting one family," he alleged.

He said DMK does not know the meaning of democratic accountability and can never provide a stable government to the people.

"Even a child knows that corruption is rampant in DMK's regime. The DMK government is corruption-ridden, and if it continues, people cannot live peacefully. They must be removed. In DMK, to rise in the ranks, one doesn't need good administrative skills but the knack to flatter party leadership. We have the responsibility to liberate Tamil Nadu from the clutches of the DMK," he added.