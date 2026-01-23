'DMK Means Corruption, Mafia, Crime; Its Countdown Has Begun': PM Modi
The PM alleged that the DMK government came to power by making false promises and failed to implement the assurances it had given to people
Published : January 23, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
Maduranthakam: Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the countdown for the DMK regime has begun. He said DMK symbolises corruption, crime and mafia and a double-engine government is needed for the state's development.
He was addressing a massive rally in Maduranthakam, near Chennai, on behalf of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The rally assumes significance as it is the first public meeting of the NDA held in view of the upcoming Assembly elections. All leaders of the alliance parties, including AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran, participated here.
Change of Govt in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi said Tamil Nadu is preparing for a change of government, where people want the NDA government. "People have started to feel that Tamil Nadu must be liberated from the DMK government. The countdown for the DMK government has begun. They must be defeated in this election. With the cooperation of the leaders on this stage, we will certainly bring about a change of government in the upcoming elections. The decline of the DMK has begun from today," he said.
The Prime Minister alleged that the DMK government came to power by making false promises and failed to implement the assurances it had given to the people. "The DMK government has betrayed people. So people will certainly not forgive them. The DMK government is operating on the principles of corruption, mafia, and crime. There is no democracy in the DMK rule, and the government is being run with the sole aim of benefiting one family," he alleged.
He said DMK does not know the meaning of democratic accountability and can never provide a stable government to the people.
"Even a child knows that corruption is rampant in DMK's regime. The DMK government is corruption-ridden, and if it continues, people cannot live peacefully. They must be removed. In DMK, to rise in the ranks, one doesn't need good administrative skills but the knack to flatter party leadership. We have the responsibility to liberate Tamil Nadu from the clutches of the DMK," he added.
Speaking on development made in Tamil Nadu during the tenure of the Opposition-led Central government, PM Modi said that when Congress was in power in the Centre with DMK as an alliance partner, the state was not allocated any major funds. However, in these 11 years, Rs 3 lakh crore was provided to Tamil Nadu and projects worth Rs 11 lakh crore were implemented, he said.
The Centre has provided three times more funding than what the Congress government gave to Tamil Nadu, he said. Unlike Tamil Nadu's alleged neglect during the Congress-DMK rule, the state has never been neglected by the NDA government. Under the current Central government, 80 railway stations in Tamil Nadu have been renovated and numerous trains, including Vande Bharat Express, have been introduced here.
PM Modi said that the greatest strength of Tamil Nadu is its farmers, and the BJP government has introduced various schemes for them. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, Rs 4 lakh crore has been provided to farmers, he added. "The BJP government is a government for farmers, and it will continue to strive for their betterment. Farmers are the asset of the nation, and the BJP government will never abandon them," he added.
DMK's Vote Bank Politics
PM Modi alleged that DMK has made vote bank politics its habit, so even a simple lamp lighting for Lord Murugan turns into a subject of debate. "The DMK is acting not only against Tamil Nadu but against God. The DMK and the Congress were the main reasons for the ban on Jallikattu. The BJP government lifted the ban through legislation and restored the Jallikattu tradition of the Tamil people. Similarly, we will soon rescue Tamil Nadu from the DMK government," he said.
"Tamil Nadu has become a hub of narcotics. Drug trafficking is rampant everywhere. Tamil Nadu's youth have fallen into the clutches of the drug mafia. As a result, crime rates have increased here, and youngsters are ruining their lives due to drugs. The DMK government has links with these drug cartels. The DMK government has handed over students and youngsters to the drug mafia, and they must be rescued. After the change of government in the upcoming elections, Tamil Nadu will certainly become a drug-free state," he said.
According to him, during the previous Jayalalithaa regime, drug trafficking was under control and the administration was doing very well. However, today, law and order have deteriorated, he said, stressing the need for a "double-engine government" for the state's development. To strengthen the safety of women, control drug trafficking, and maintain law and order, this DMK government must be removed, he added.
