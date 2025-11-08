ETV Bharat / bharat

'Modi Brand Ambassador Of Your Labour, Capability And Art': PM At Sitamarhi Rally Ahead Of Phase 2 Of Bihar Polls

The PM also attacked the Mahagathbandhan at the rally. ““These people want to make their children CM, ministers, MPs, MLAs - and for your children, they want to make ‘rangdaar’. Bihar will never accept such a thing. ‘Jungle raj’ means katta, cruelty, corruption and enmity.”

The Prime Minister said that he was working to make India the factory of the world and to boost manufacturing while connecting Bihar's agriculture with the efforts. “It is possible only when Bihar's agriculture sector supports us... Modi is the brand ambassador of your labour, capability, and your art,” he said.

Sitamarhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a public rally in Bihar's Sitamarhi in support of Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) candidate Mithilesh Kumar contesting in the second and last phase of Bihar Assembly Election.

He claimed that the heavy turnout of over 65 percent in the first phase of voting on November 6 was a bolt to the Mahagathbandhan constituents Congress and RJD. "In the first phase, the jungle raj people have received a 65 volt shock. It is the talk of the town that the youth of Bihar have chosen development and NDA," he said. He said that the women had also voted in large numbers "ensure a record victory for the NDA".

The PM accused the Mahagathbandhan of "fighting for infiltrators" in the Bihar elections. “Those infiltrators who have nothing to do with India - these opposition leaders are fighting for them. They are on the roads to protect those infiltrators who steal the rights of your sons and daughters, snatch their employment, and pose a threat to the country’s security,” he said.

PM Modi also accused the previous Congress dispensations of "looting people in the name of development". In an apparent reference to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's father, Modi said, “The father of this 'naamdar', Congress leader and former Prime Minister, had once said that when Rs 1 is sent from Delhi, only 15 paise reach the village. Which 'panja' was it that reduced Re 1 to 15 paise?”

Raking up religious tempers in the election, Modi said, “Your son-in-law is Lord Ram himself. Ram Lalla’s grand temple has already been built in Ayodhya; now it’s time to build a Maa Sita temple in Sitamarhi.”