ETV Bharat / bharat

Kanchivaram, Maheshwari Silk, Muradabadi Brass Tortoise Part Of PM's Gifts To Seychelles Leaders

New Delhi: Kanchivaram silk fabric, Maheshwari silk stole and Toda embroidered shawl were some of the gifts that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave to the top leadership of Seychelles and their spouses during his just-concluded visit to the island nation.

Modi was in Seychelles on a three-day visit from June 27 to 29, during which he attended the golden jubilee celebrations of the national day of that country and held bilateral discussions with President Patrick Herminie, further strengthening the friendship between the two countries. The prime minister gifted the Seychelles president a Muradabadi brass tortoise, an example of the renowned brassware tradition of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Handcrafted by skilled artisans of Moradabad, which is celebrated globally as India's 'brass city', the gift showcased the region's exceptional expertise in metal casting, engraving and finishing. Its finely detailed shell and lustrous finish reflect generations of craftsmanship.

Traditional Indian gifts presented to Seychelles' leadership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit (ANI)

In Indian philosophy, the tortoise is a timeless symbol of wisdom, stability, resilience and longevity. These ideals resonate deeply with Seychelles, whose natural heritage is inseparable from the iconic Aldabra giant tortoise, one of the world's largest and longest-living tortoise species.

Modi also visited the enclosure of the giant tortoise at the Seychelles National Botanical Garden during his visit. The prime minister gifted Veronique Herminie, the First Lady of Seychelles, a Maheshwari silk stole and a Bidriware box. The Maheshwari silk stole is a graceful expression of India's handloom heritage, renowned for its lightweight texture, elegant drape and distinctive woven patterns.

Originating in Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh, this textile tradition is celebrated for its fine craftsmanship and harmonious blend of silk and cotton yarns. Characterised by geometric motifs, striped borders, and subtle colour combinations, Maheshwari weaves reflect a refined aesthetic that has been preserved for generations.