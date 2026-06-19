ETV Bharat / bharat

From Kalamkari Painting To Kashmiri Carpet: PM Modi Showcases India's Heritage Gifts To French And Slovak Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a joint press statement after a meeting with Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico in Bratislava, Slovakia, on Monday, June 15, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has concluded his two-nation visit to France and Slovakia, a trip marked not only by high-level diplomatic discussions but also by the thoughtful presentation of gifts that highlight the depth and diversity of Indian craftsmanship.

PM Modi gifted a Kalamkari Mahabharata Painting to French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit. This hand-crafted Kalamkari painting from Andhra Pradesh showcases India’s rich artistic heritage and took nearly six months to complete. Created using traditional pen-drawing techniques, it depicts scenes from the Mahabharata, the ancient Indian epic that explores themes of duty, justice, courage, and moral choice.

Kalamkari Mahabharata Painting (ETV Bharat via PIB)

Central to the artwork is the wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita, where Lord Krishna guides Arjuna toward responsibility, self-discipline, and inner strength. Beyond illustrating a historic narrative, the painting highlights timeless values such as ethical leadership, peace, wisdom, and human dignity-principles that remain relevant in today’s world and resonate across cultures.

PM Modi gifted a Pochampally Silk Stole to Macron's wife, Brigitte Macron. The Pochampally Silk Stole is a handwoven textile from Telangana, made using the traditional Ikat resist-dyeing technique. Known for its intricate geometric and floral patterns, fine craftsmanship, and elegant design, it showcases India's rich textile heritage.

Pochampally Silk Stole (ETV Bharat via PIB)

Its blend of tradition, creativity, and high-quality artistry resonates strongly with France’s appreciation for fashion, art, and skilled craftsmanship.

PM Modi gifted a Kashmiri Silk Carpet to the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico. The Kashmiri Silk Carpet is a prestigious hand-knotted craft from the Kashmir Valley, especially the Srinagar region. Crafted from high-quality natural silk, it is known for its intricate floral, paisley, vine, and medallion designs inspired by local artistic traditions and natural beauty.

Kashmiri Silk Carpet (ETV Bharat via PIB)

Handwoven by skilled artisans, each carpet requires months or even years to complete due to its high knot density and detailed craftsmanship. Combining elegance, durability, and artistic excellence, Kashmiri silk carpets are valued worldwide as both luxurious furnishings and works of art.