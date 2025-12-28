ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Shares Story Of Kashmir's 2000-Year-Old Buddhist Site In ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Address

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared a story of a 2000-year-old Buddhist site in Kashmir and how an old, blurry photograph of three stupas in a French museum put the spotlight on the valley’s glorious past.

In his monthly radio address, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi said the discovery of large stupas, which are large and human-made, in Jammu and Kashmir was a proud moment, as they depict the region’s rich culture and heritage.

He said that for years, people were unaware of tall mounds in Baramullah's Zehanpora, but an archaeologist noticed them and began to study the area and found their unique background.

“A scientific study of these mounds began, and drones were used to take photographs from above, and the land was mapped. And then some surprising things started to emerge,” he said. “It turned out that these mounds weren't natural. They were the remains of a large human-made structure,” he added.