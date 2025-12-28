PM Modi Shares Story Of Kashmir's 2000-Year-Old Buddhist Site In ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Address
Prime Minister Modi says that an old and blurry photograph at a museum in France puts the spotlight on the Buddhist site in Kashmir.
Published : December 28, 2025 at 5:19 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared a story of a 2000-year-old Buddhist site in Kashmir and how an old, blurry photograph of three stupas in a French museum put the spotlight on the valley’s glorious past.
In his monthly radio address, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi said the discovery of large stupas, which are large and human-made, in Jammu and Kashmir was a proud moment, as they depict the region’s rich culture and heritage.
He said that for years, people were unaware of tall mounds in Baramullah's Zehanpora, but an archaeologist noticed them and began to study the area and found their unique background.
“A scientific study of these mounds began, and drones were used to take photographs from above, and the land was mapped. And then some surprising things started to emerge,” he said. “It turned out that these mounds weren't natural. They were the remains of a large human-made structure,” he added.
Prime Minister Modi then spoke about an interesting connection, saying that thousands of kilometres away from Kashmir, an old, blurry photograph was found in the archives of a museum in France.
“Three Buddhist stupas were visible in that photograph of Baramulla. From here, time took a turn, and Kashmir's glorious past was revealed to us. This history dates back nearly two thousand years,” he said and termed the Buddhist complex in Zehanpora as a great reminder of Kashmir's identity.
More about the Buddhist site
The Zehanpora site is believed to be the remains of a Buddhist centre, built during the Kushan dynasty (1st-3rd centuries CE), a period when Buddhism thrived in Kashmir.
The excavation at the site revealed some new understanding of Kashmir's rich past, connecting to Buddhism, tracing its roots to Chinese monks like Xuanzang, who visited similar sites like Ushkur (Hushkapur).
