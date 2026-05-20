ETV Bharat / bharat

'PM Modi, Shah Are Traitors': Rahul Gandhi; BJP Says LoP's Statement Mirrors Pak, Pak-Backed Terrorists

Accusing PM Modi of plunging the country into a dire economic state where recovery appears difficult, Gandhi said the Prime Minister has effectively sold the nation off to capitalists. "Modi has torn up and discarded the country's Constitution. An economic storm is looming, which nobody will be able to escape. When this happens, PM Modi will appear on television, weeping," he said.

He apprehended that within the next three to four months, the country will witness an unprecedented inflation, fuel will be unavailable, gas supplies will dry up, and farmers will be unable to procure fertilisers. The primary victims of this inflation will be farmers, youth, and women, he said.

Gandhi slammed the Prime Minister over his austerity call, saying, "PM Modi tells you not to travel abroad, not to buy gold, and to purchase electric vehicles, yet he himself travels abroad. The PM steals votes, refuses to conduct a caste census, and sells the country off to Adani and Ambani. We must stand firm in protecting the ideology of Ambedkar and Veera Pasi."

Addressing the 'Bahujan Swabhiman Sabha' at Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli district on Wednesday, Gandhi said, "When RSS workers come before you and speak of PM Modi, Shah, you must say to their faces that your Prime Minister, Home Minister, and the organisation (BJP) are traitors, who have worked to sell India. You have worked to attack the Constitution."

Gandhi further said, "The ideology espoused by Ambedkar and Pasi is not being adequately safeguarded. Right before our eyes, the Constitution is under attack. The Constitution is no ordinary book; it is an ideology—an ideology that ran in the very blood of Ambedkar, Veera Pasi, and Mahatma Gandhi. Yet, when this ideology is insulted right before our eyes, we remain silent."

On the second day of his visit to Raebareli, Gandhi met representatives from various sections of society at the Bhuemau Guest House. After this, he proceeded to Lodhwari village in the Rahi block to unveil a statue of the martyr Veera Pasi and then addressed the 'Bahujan Swabhiman Sabha'.

Despite the scorching heat, a massive crowd of Congress supporters turned out for the event. The entire venue resonated with slogans hailing Gandhi. Several Congress leaders, including state Congress president Ajay Rai, MP Tanuj Punia, MLA Aradhana Mishra, national secretary Sushil Pasi and Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma were present on the dias.

Following the event, Gandhi headed to the Amethi parliamentary constituency, where he is scheduled to inaugurate a USG machine, worth Rs 22 lakh, at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Munshiganj. Also, he will hold meetings with party workers in Gauriganj and Amethi, and visit the residence of Congress district president Yogendra Mishra to meet his family members.

Responding to Gandhi's statement, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that the LoP's words reflect his upbringing , alleging that PM Modi has been repeatedly insulted as he belongs to the OBC community. "The words used by Rahul Gandhi for PM Modi show his upbringing. Congress always uses bad words for him. PM Modi is repeatedly insulted because our Prime Minister comes from an OBC community. On betrayal, Gandhi should look at his own family before making such allegation," he said.

On the other hand, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said the statement made by Gandhi is similar to that of Pakistan and Pakistan-supported terrorists. Bhandari accused Gandhi of insulting the democracy and proving that his intention is to fight the Indian state.

"Rahul Gandhi is calling all 140 crore Indians traitors. His language mirrors that of Pakistan and Pakistan-supported terrorists, as such statements can only be made by them. Rahul Gandhi has once again proved that he wants to fight the Indian state. He is insulting the democracy and has proved that his intention is not that of a political opponent but of someone who wants to fight the Indian state."