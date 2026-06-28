ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Vision Is To Make Indian Ocean An Ocean Of Opportunity: PM Modi In Seychelles

In this screengrab from a video posted on June 28, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie during a joint press meet, in Seychelles. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India envisions an Indian Ocean where maritime security is ensured alongside economic prosperity and where partnership is not based on size, but on mutual respect and trust.

"Our vision is to make the Indian Ocean an Ocean of Opportunity," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a joint press conference with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie after delegation-level talks.

Modi also emphasised that India and Seychelles will continue to collaborate in enhancing connectivity and exploring new industrial opportunities between the two nations.

"My visit is taking place at a truly historic juncture, as Seychelles marks 50 years of its independence, and we celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles. Over the course of this 50-year journey, we have transformed friendship into trust, trust into cooperation, and cooperation into public welfare," the prime minister said.