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India's Vision Is To Make Indian Ocean An Ocean Of Opportunity: PM Modi In Seychelles

Modi said that the Indian Ocean is a shared home and that its security, sustainability, and prosperity are a joint responsibility of both countries.

In this screengrab from a video posted on June 28, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie during a joint press meet, in Seychelles.
In this screengrab from a video posted on June 28, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie during a joint press meet, in Seychelles. (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 28, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India envisions an Indian Ocean where maritime security is ensured alongside economic prosperity and where partnership is not based on size, but on mutual respect and trust.

"Our vision is to make the Indian Ocean an Ocean of Opportunity," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a joint press conference with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie after delegation-level talks.

Modi also emphasised that India and Seychelles will continue to collaborate in enhancing connectivity and exploring new industrial opportunities between the two nations.

"My visit is taking place at a truly historic juncture, as Seychelles marks 50 years of its independence, and we celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles. Over the course of this 50-year journey, we have transformed friendship into trust, trust into cooperation, and cooperation into public welfare," the prime minister said.

PM Modi further stated that the Indian Ocean is a shared home for both countries and emphasised that its security, sustainability, and prosperity are a "shared responsibility" of both nations.

"For centuries, the Indian Ocean has nurtured the ties between India and Seychelles. Its waves have continuously sustained our trade, culture, and deep people-to-people connections. We believe that the Indian Ocean is our shared home, its security, sustainability and prosperity are our shared responsibility. This is the core of our MAHASAGAR vision," he said.

The Prime Minister further noted that the defence and security of India and Seychelles are integral to each other and assured that India will successfully share its experience in Digital Public Infrastructure with Seychelles.

"A particular highlight honouring the Prime Minister Modi, the title Guardian of the Blue Horizon. A tribute to his exceptional leadership in sustainability, the blue economy and ocean governance, " Seychelles President Patrick Herminie said during the press statement after Modi was conferred with the Seychelles's Special Presidential title 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon.

"This distinction represents the highest honour that the Republic of Seychelles confers upon international dignitaries. It stands as a symbol of our nation's deepest respect and recognition for those whose leadership and partnership embodied the spirit of the guardian of our blue horizon," Herminie said.

Also Read:

  1. PM Modi Conferred With Seychelles’ ‘Guardian Of Blue Horizon’; Holds Talks With President Herminie
  2. PM Modi Hails India-Seychelles Ties As 'Steady, Strong And Long-Lasting'

TAGGED:

PM MODI IN SEYCHELLES
MODI VISIT TO SEYCHELLES
MODI PATRICK HERMINIE

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