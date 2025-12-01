ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Says Karimnagar Filigree Artwork Gifted To PMs of Japan, Italy

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Modi mentioned about Karimnagar's traditional filigree artwork during his 128th radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday.

On this occasion, he called on the people of the country to promote indigenous handicrafts saying, heads of states participating in the G-20 summit in South Africa in November were presented with artwork from various states of India.

Speaking at the occasion, the PM explained that a silver Buddha statue and a silver mirror with a floral design made by filigree artists in Karimnagar were presented to the Prime Ministers of Japan and Italy respectively.

Filigree artwork in Karimnagar is recognised as having a heritage for over 400 years and has become popular at the national and international levels. These products are eagerly purchased by the Chief Ministers, high officials and ministers of different states. The craft is expanding as an industry in the district and providing employment to hundreds of artists.