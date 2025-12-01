PM Modi Says Karimnagar Filigree Artwork Gifted To PMs of Japan, Italy
PM Modi said by presenting indigenous handicraft items to world leaders he showcased traditional craftsmanship, providing a global platform to the talent of Indian artisans.
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Modi mentioned about Karimnagar's traditional filigree artwork during his 128th radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday.
On this occasion, he called on the people of the country to promote indigenous handicrafts saying, heads of states participating in the G-20 summit in South Africa in November were presented with artwork from various states of India.
Speaking at the occasion, the PM explained that a silver Buddha statue and a silver mirror with a floral design made by filigree artists in Karimnagar were presented to the Prime Ministers of Japan and Italy respectively.
Filigree artwork in Karimnagar is recognised as having a heritage for over 400 years and has become popular at the national and international levels. These products are eagerly purchased by the Chief Ministers, high officials and ministers of different states. The craft is expanding as an industry in the district and providing employment to hundreds of artists.
PM Modi further said that a bronze statue of Nataraja, displaying the the cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur, was presented to the President of South Africa while the Prime Minister of Canada was presented with a silver horse replica, showcasing the exquisite craftsmanship of Udaipur in Rajasthan and Prime Minister of Australia with a brass urli, an exquisite craft from Munnar in Kerala
Emphasising on carrying forward the mantra of 'vocal for local', PM Modi said while presenting gifts to world leaders on behalf of the countrymen he always kept this sentiment in mind. Along with showcasing the traditional craftsmanship, aim was to make the world aware of Indian crafts, art and traditions and to provide a global platform to the talent of Indian artisans, he said.
Gadde Ashok Kumar, general secretary of the Karimnagar Filigree Welfare Association, said that the Prime Minister's mention of filigree artwork not only gives them a rare honour but also increases their popularity
