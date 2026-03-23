ETV Bharat / bharat

'World Situation Is Extremely Worrisome': PM Modi Says India Moves Forward While Facing Every Disaster

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the serious situation the world is going through now is extremely worrisome and asserted that with the united efforts of 1.4 billion Indians, the country is moving forward while facing every disaster.

Addressing the TV9 Network Summit, PM Modi also said that even in the current circumstances of war, many countries around the world are astonished to see India's policy and strategy, and to witness its strength.

"The serious circumstances the world is going through today are extremely worrisome," he said.

Today, the prime minister said, when the world is entangled in conflicts and their impact is visible across the globe, discussing India and the world becomes highly relevant.

"Challenges have continued to mount one after another even after the COVID-19 pandemic. There has not been a single year that has not tested India and Indians. But with the united efforts of 1.4 billion Indians, India is moving forward while facing every disaster," he said.

Modi said in the past 23 days, ever since the conflict in West Asia started, India has demonstrated remarkable capacity in relationship-building, decision-making and crisis management.