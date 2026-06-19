ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi Says 70 Lakh Jobs Created Under PM-VBRY So Far; Transfers Initial Incentives Worth Rs 2,400 Cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a programme at Vigyan Bhavan to disburse incentives worth around ₹2,400 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY), in New Delhi on Friday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) has created over 70 lakh jobs across the country so far, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday as he transferred incentives worth Rs 2,400 crore for 15 lakh first-time employees and their employers. The amount will be transferred to the beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer. Addressing the event, Modi said that when the government, the youth and the industry work together, job creation grows multi-fold. He informed that Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana has created 70 lakh jobs and provided social security cover for the beneficiaries under the scheme. The government encourages those institutions or employers who generate new jobs, Modi said, adding that the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana forms a bridge between the youth and the industry for first-time job seekers.