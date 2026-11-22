ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Finally, Poverty Leaving My Country’: PM Modi Says 50 Crore Lifted Out Of Poverty, Takes Dig At Opposition

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed a World Bank report, which claims that nearly 50 crore Indians have been lifted out of poverty. He said freedom fighters’ souls must be rejoicing that “finally, poverty is leaving my country” but took a veiled dig at the opposition for hesitating to acknowledge the achievement.

Modi was addressing BJP workers virtually during a post-Diwali ‘Sneh Milan’ programme organised across all 182 assembly constituencies in Gujarat, during which he credited the government policies for the milestone. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also listened to the PM’s virtual address in his Ghatlodia constituency.

“All those who sacrificed their lives for independence, all those who dedicated their lives to freedom, all those who spent their youth in jails for independence, wherever their souls may be, today they must be the happiest seeing this World Bank report, thinking, ‘finally, poverty is leaving my country’,” he said.

The World Bank report says that India’s extreme poverty rate dropped sharply to 2.6 per cent in 2023 from 27.1 per cent in 2011, with the country lifting an estimated 496 million (approx 50 crore) people out of poverty.

“A thousand years of slavery had impoverished us; for the first time after a thousand years of slavery, 50 crore people are coming out of poverty. There can be no greater satisfaction in life than this, no greater achievement than this,” Modi said.

“I know many people still hesitate to say this aloud, because all of this happened during this period (BJP rule). They don’t like it. Whether they like it or not, we have the satisfaction that our efforts have borne fruit,” he said.

The prime minister termed the development as the beginning of a new chapter in the country, with youth getting the opportunity to witness the “golden era”. “Our intention is true, our policy is right, our direction is right, and there is no shortcoming in our hard work,” he said.

He hailed the support and efforts of generations of BJP workers for his political journey.

Modi also recalled his stint as Gujarat chief minister and the aftermath of the devastating 2001 earthquake in the state, noting that this year’s Diwali marks 25 years since he first took office in October 2001.

“The spirit of public participation had helped Gujarat overcome the devastation and transform Kutch into a new centre of hope. The reconstruction efforts subsequently spread across the state, leading to a wider transformation,” he said.