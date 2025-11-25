ETV Bharat / bharat

'500-Year-Old Resolve Fulfilled': PM Modi, RSS Chief Bhagwat Hoist 'Dharma Dhwaj' Atop Ram Temple

"The Saffron colour, Suryavansh's signia, the 'Om' word, and the Kovidara tree impersonate Ram Rajya's glory. This flag is a resolution, a success, a story of struggle to creation, a physical form of the struggle of hundreds of years... For the coming thousands of centuries, this flag will proclaim Lord Ram's values," PM said.

This Dharma Dhwaja, he said, was not just a flag but a symbol of the rejuvenation of Indian civilisation.

"Wounds and pain of centuries are healing today as a 500-year-old resolve is being fulfilled...Ayodhya is witnessing another epochal event in its history; the entire country and globe are immersed in Ram," PM Modi said. "I congratulate Ram 'bhakts' on this momentous occasion, all those who helped in any way in Ram temple construction," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said Ayodhya was witnessing "another culmination of India's cultural consciousness" and the sacred flag stands as a "testament that truth ultimately triumphs over falsehood".

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday ceremonially hoisted the saffron flag (Dharma Dhwaj) atop the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple's 191-foot-high shikhar in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the ceremony.

Called for strengthening India's foundation for the next 1,000 years, the PM said thinking only of the past was an injustice to the future generations.

" We must think about future generations as well as the present, because this country existed when we were not there, and it will exist when we are gone. We are a vibrant society; we must act with vision. We must keep the coming decades and centuries in mind... We must learn from Lord Ram. We must understand his personality. We must internalise his behaviour..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during the ceremony. (PTI)

The PM said that Ram "connects with us through emotion, not distinction" and for him, "devotion and not lineage is important".

"He values ​​cooperation, not power. Today, we are moving forward with that same spirit. In the last 11 years, every section of society, women, Dalits, backward classes, extremely backward classes, tribals, the deprived, farmers, workers, and youth, has been placed at the centre of development... In 2047, when the country celebrates 100 years of independence, we must build a Viksit Bharat," the PM said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the Dhwajarohan ceremony at the Ram Temple. (PTI)

"Our scriptures say that those who are unable to come to the temple and yet pay their respects to the temple flag from afar also receive the same merit... This flag will provide a glimpse of Ram Lalla's birthplace from afar and will convey the commands and inspirations of Lord Shri Ram to all humankind for ages to come. I extend my heartfelt greetings to the millions of Ram devotees across the world on this unforgettable moment... I also salute all the devotees today. I express my gratitude to everyone who contributed to the construction of the Ram Temple. I congratulate every labourer, artisan, planner, architect, and worker involved in the construction of the Ram Temple..."

About the 'Dharma Dhwaj'

The flag carries three sacred symbols, Om, the Sun and the Kovidara tree, each representing profound spiritual values rooted in the Sanatan tradition. The right-angled triangular flag, measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length.

The Kovidar tree is a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, created by Rishi Kashyap, showcasing ancient plant hybridisation. The Sun represents Lord Ram's Suryavansh lineage, and Om is the eternal spiritual sound. The flag hoisting has coincided with the Abhijit Muhurat of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita's Vivah Panchami.

Earlier today, PM Modi performed a pooja at Ram Lalla Garbha Grah. He was accompanied by Bhagwat, Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel, and offered prayers at Mata Annapurna Mandir. He also offered prayers at the Saptmandir at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple premises, ahead of the flag-hoisting ceremony at the temple.

The Saptmandir houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari. This was followed by a visit to the Sheshavtar Mandir at the Ram Temple premises. BJP leader NV Subhash said, "Every Hindu should be very proud today as the 'Dharma Dwaj' is being installed by PM Modi. It is a historic occasion. This day marks the completion of the Ayodhya Ram Temple."

PM Modi also held a roadshow in Ayodhya ahead of the ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, where he was greeted by hundreds of devotees holding the tricolour.