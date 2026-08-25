PM Modi Reviews Rs 30,000-crore Projects, Incidents Of Digital Arrest In 53rd PRAGATI Meet
Modi also called for regular capacity-building of personnel involved so that emerging modes of cyber fraud are identified and acted upon swiftly.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 10:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed six key infrastructure projects worth over Rs 30,000 crore spanning nine states and said that delays of such works have consequences beyond cost escalation, as they also postpone the benefits intended for citizens, businesses and the economy.
Chairing the 53rd meeting of PRAGATI, the ICT-enabled multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation here, the prime minister also took stock of cyber fraud cases, including incidents of digital arrest, and said that prevention must be strengthened through a sustained focus on training, awareness and education.
He stressed the need for continuous and targeted public-awareness campaigns, particularly for senior citizens, youth and other vulnerable sections, to familiarise them with common fraud techniques, warning signs and safe digital practices, an official statement said.
Modi also called for regular capacity-building of personnel involved so that emerging modes of cyber fraud are identified and acted upon swiftly.
Later, in a post on X, the prime minister said, "Rs 30,000 crore worth of projects across 9 states covering railways, roads and power sectors...this is what we reviewed during today’s PRAGATI session. Focus areas remain - better connectivity, higher growth, better public services and lesser delays." During the meeting, he reviewed six key infrastructure projects across the railway, road and power sectors, with a cumulative cost of more than Rs 30,000 crore.
The projects, significant for strengthening connectivity, supporting industrial and economic activity and improving public services, were reviewed with particular emphasis on adherence to timelines, inter-agency coordination, resolution of pending issues and expeditious completion.
The prime minister emphasised that delays in infrastructure projects have consequences beyond cost escalation, as they also postpone the benefits intended for citizens, businesses and the economy, the statement said.
He said that infrastructure projects should be viewed and monitored as an integrated whole, rather than as isolated sections, stretches or packages.
Modi noted that progress in individual packages should ultimately translate into timely completion and operationalisation of the entire project.
Ministries and states were therefore asked to adopt an end-to-end approach, and address critical gaps that could delay the overall commissioning and delivery of benefits.
The prime minister called for fostering a proactive work culture across ministries and state governments, with greater ownership at every level of project implementation.
He stressed the need to explore common utility corridors for infrastructure services, wherever feasible, particularly while planning major transport and infrastructure projects.
He called upon ministries and states to examine such integrated approaches at the planning stage itself, keeping in view their technical and economic feasibility.
Modi said that speed of execution must be accompanied by uncompromising quality.
He called upon ministries, states and implementing agencies to adopt modern technologies and strengthen quality assurance and supervision at every stage.
While reviewing AgriStack under the Digital Agriculture Mission, the prime minister emphasised the need to leverage the latest digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, to derive greater value from agricultural data.
He stressed that the data ecosystem should be effectively utilised across the agricultural value chain, from input planning to processing, enabling more informed interventions, better targeting and data-driven decision-making.
He appreciated the efforts of the states and the Central government in building the AgriStack ecosystem and called for further strengthening its use for delivering better outcomes for farmers, the statement said.
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