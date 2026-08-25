ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Reviews Rs 30,000-crore Projects, Incidents Of Digital Arrest In 53rd PRAGATI Meet

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed six key infrastructure projects worth over Rs 30,000 crore spanning nine states and said that delays of such works have consequences beyond cost escalation, as they also postpone the benefits intended for citizens, businesses and the economy.

Chairing the 53rd meeting of PRAGATI, the ICT-enabled multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation here, the prime minister also took stock of cyber fraud cases, including incidents of digital arrest, and said that prevention must be strengthened through a sustained focus on training, awareness and education.

He stressed the need for continuous and targeted public-awareness campaigns, particularly for senior citizens, youth and other vulnerable sections, to familiarise them with common fraud techniques, warning signs and safe digital practices, an official statement said.

Modi also called for regular capacity-building of personnel involved so that emerging modes of cyber fraud are identified and acted upon swiftly.

Later, in a post on X, the prime minister said, "Rs 30,000 crore worth of projects across 9 states covering railways, roads and power sectors...this is what we reviewed during today’s PRAGATI session. Focus areas remain - better connectivity, higher growth, better public services and lesser delays." During the meeting, he reviewed six key infrastructure projects across the railway, road and power sectors, with a cumulative cost of more than Rs 30,000 crore.

The projects, significant for strengthening connectivity, supporting industrial and economic activity and improving public services, were reviewed with particular emphasis on adherence to timelines, inter-agency coordination, resolution of pending issues and expeditious completion.

The prime minister emphasised that delays in infrastructure projects have consequences beyond cost escalation, as they also postpone the benefits intended for citizens, businesses and the economy, the statement said.

He said that infrastructure projects should be viewed and monitored as an integrated whole, rather than as isolated sections, stretches or packages.

Modi noted that progress in individual packages should ultimately translate into timely completion and operationalisation of the entire project.

Ministries and states were therefore asked to adopt an end-to-end approach, and address critical gaps that could delay the overall commissioning and delivery of benefits.