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PM's Response Insufficient, Won't Leave Jantar Mantar Until Pradhan Resigns: CJP

Cockroach Janta Party founder (CJP) Abhijeet Dipke during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 22, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on action against paper leaks did not address the issue of accountability and reiterated its demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Modi, in a post on X on Thursday morning, announced the setting up of fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks, and said, "nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth".

Reacting to the prime minister's post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke shared an image of Pradhan carrying the caption, "Hi, my name is nothing", while the CJP posted, "Dharmendra Pradhan Must Resign."

CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka welcomed the prime minister's response but said it came after nearly one-and-a-half months of protests and did not answer the central question behind repeated paper leaks.

"The first thing is that it is good that after one-and-a-half months of protests, the prime minister has finally taken notice. Perhaps his foreign visits are over and he has returned to India, which is a good thing," Ranka said.

"But what punishment are you imposing after the paper leak has already taken place? That is not going to solve the problem of paper leaks. The real question is why paper leaks are happening in the first place. That question must be answered," he said.

"Applying ointment after an injury is one thing, but the real fight is about preventing the injury from happening in the first place. The injury keeps happening because the people running the system are neither accountable nor competent. Therefore, these measures are not sufficient by any means," he said.